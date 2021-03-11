https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/11/exclusive-colorado-republican-rep-ken-buck-about-to-launch-a-podcast/

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck will launch his own weekly podcast Thursday, jumping into the crowded media arena to host a wide array of discussions.

“I have been frustrated,” Buck said of his six years in the House in an exclusive interview with The Federalist, “how each side just throws mud at the other side.”

The new show, “Shootin’ Straight with Ken Buck,” will be geared towards finding what motivates people of all political stripes to promote their cause, Buck said, whether it be philanthropy or conservative activism.

“We label each other… Too often, all of us just judge people,” Buck told The Federalist, complaining such labels crowd out opportunities to engage with those who disagree on a substantive basis. “Anyone who’s pro-life hates women, or anyone who’s against social justice protests hates blacks… The marketplace of ideas is what separates America from the rest of the world.”

The first four guests to join the inaugural episodes constitute a powerhouse line-up of conservative thought leaders including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis, former Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission Ajit Pai, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. Meadows will kick off the new show this week.

While the first few episodes of a podcast built to foster cross-ideological discussions include a round-up of prominent conservatives, Buck, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said he wants to invite others on the program with whom he holds vast differences, including Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders. But, Buck said, it’s up to them to join him.

“Whether they would agree to be on the show, they would be invited,” Buck told The Federalist.

The Colorado Republican said he also wants his podcast to include guests beyond the perimeter of the beltway arena, featuring cultural influencers anywhere from Hollywood to sports.

One guest includes Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks, a black faith leader who presides over a church on the south side of the Windy City. Brooks discusses the need for law enforcement in the community’s roughest neighborhoods, and talks about issues in education and teachers unions.

“When you’ve got a black pastor who’s advocating for police in our neighborhoods, that’s a powerful thing,” Buck said.

While politicians frequent the podcast booth as guests, few embark on launching their own while still in office. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who hosts “The Verdict” with the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, is among the few exceptions. Others include “Freedom Rings with Marsha Blackburn,” a Tennessee Republican senator, and “Hold These Truths with Dan Crenshaw,” a Republican Rep. from Texas.

Buck is going into the new Congress with some newfound time after his term as chairman of the Colorado Republican Party ends in three weeks. The Colorado congressman also finished his latest book last year, “Capitol of Freedom: Restoring American Greatness,” which was published in August.

New episodes of “Shootin’ Straight with Ken Buck” will be published Thursdays at noon Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

