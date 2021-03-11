https://hannity.com/media-room/fancy-nancy-gop-dr-seuss-approach-didnt-work-so-theyre-changing-the-subject-to-the-border/
DEAR DIARY: CNN’s Acosta Calls Fox News ‘Deeply Irresponsible’ for Reporting on Dr. Seuss
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.21
CNN’s resident anti-Trump crusader Jim Acosta bizarrely called-out Fox News Tuesday morning after the network reported on Dr. Seuss and the prevalence of ‘Cancel Culture’ in America; claiming the coverage was “deeply irresponsible.”
“This is deeply irresponsible,” stated Acosta on Twitter.
Acosta made similar comments last month when he complained that Fox News failed to ask Donald Trump about the Capitol Hill riots when discussing the death of radio legend Rush Limbaugh.
“Fox News had Trump on but didn’t ask him about the insurrection he caused,” Acosta posted on Twitter.
“Rush was very sick at the time. I didn’t want to do the surprise thing and give him the medal. We didn’t really have the power of doing that because it was a very difficult thing for him to come to Washington from where he was. He was a brave guy,” the former President said.
“He was a very unique guy. He had tremendous incite. He got it, he was very street smart,” said Mr. Trump. “We developed a very good friendship. He was a very strong guy, we played golf together.”
FANCY NANCY: GOP ‘Dr. Seuss Approach Didn’t Work’, So They’re ‘Changing the Subject’ to the Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 7 seconds ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the concerns of millions of Americans Thursday when discussing the crisis at the southern border; saying Republicans were “changing the subject” from Dr. Seuss.
“I guess their Dr. Seuss approach didn’t work for them. Now they have to change the subject,” Pelosi said to reporters Thursday
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy disagrees.
“Health and Human Services reported they are taking in 321 children a day, up from the weekly average of 203 just a few weeks ago,” McCarthy said.
He added: “On Monday I’m going to the border. I’m taking 12 members with me … working on trying to find a solution. But we know the solution is quite easy, because most of this is all caused by Biden’s actions just in a short timeframe.”
“The frustration of taking away the minority’s right for a motion to recommit. It’s been more than 100 years. The idea that now we sit where members, do they even come up and show for work because of proxies,” McCarthy continued. “Committee staff and committee work isn’t even produced. A schedule that’s never kept to, that she could — that you think you’re gonna have a district work period and the next day they say no, we’re taking that back.”
