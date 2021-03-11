FANCY NANCY: GOP ‘Dr. Seuss Approach Didn’t Work’, So They’re ‘Changing the Subject’ to the Border

https://hannity.com/media-room/fancy-nancy-gop-dr-seuss-approach-didnt-work-so-theyre-changing-the-subject-to-the-border/

DEAR DIARY: CNN’s Acosta Calls Fox News ‘Deeply Irresponsible’ for Reporting on Dr. Seuss

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.21

CNN’s resident anti-Trump crusader Jim Acosta bizarrely called-out Fox News Tuesday morning after the network reported on Dr. Seuss and the prevalence of ‘Cancel Culture’ in America; claiming the coverage was “deeply irresponsible.”

“This is deeply irresponsible,” stated Acosta on Twitter.

This is deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/9HFeb92tbS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 2, 2021

Acosta made similar comments last month when he complained that Fox News failed to ask Donald Trump about the Capitol Hill riots when discussing the death of radio legend Rush Limbaugh.

“Fox News had Trump on but didn’t ask him about the insurrection he caused,” Acosta posted on Twitter.

Fox News had Trump on but didn’t ask him about the insurrection he caused. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 17, 2021

“Rush was very sick at the time. I didn’t want to do the surprise thing and give him the medal. We didn’t really have the power of doing that because it was a very difficult thing for him to come to Washington from where he was. He was a brave guy,” the former President said.

“He was a very unique guy. He had tremendous incite. He got it, he was very street smart,” said Mr. Trump. “We developed a very good friendship. He was a very strong guy, we played golf together.”