https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fantastic-president-trump-urges-friend-herschel-walker-run-us-senate-georgia/

On Wednesday President Trump released a statement urging his friend and former NFL great Herschel Walker to mount a bid run for US Senator from the state of Georgia.

President Trump: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Herschel Walker would be an excellent candidate for US Senator.

Here again is Herschel’s outstanding speech at the RNC Convention defending his friend Donald Trump in 2020.

