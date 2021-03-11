https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/11/feminist-empowers-women-by-blaming-good-faithful-responsible-men-for-womens-emotional-problems/

Holly Stallcup is the executive director for Rise, whose “mission is to connect, equip and empower people to build a Church where women thrive.”

And apparently giving women the power to thrive requires shaming even good men:

Men, PLEASE start therapy NOW. You can literally tell you therapist, “Holly on Twitter told me to come here” if you think you don’t have anything to talk about. The amount of weight and suffering women are carrying because men won’t do their own work makes me physically ill. — Holly Stallcup (@HollyStallcup) March 10, 2021

And y’all, I’m talking about GOOD men putting women through exhausting, unnecessary pain and confusion, because they have not done any of the hard work of reflecting on themselves. I’m not referring to “bad” guys. I’m talking about good, faithful, responsible men causing harm. — Holly Stallcup (@HollyStallcup) March 10, 2021

I am blown away by the women I know seeking out health and wholeness with great effort and sacrifice. There are so many of us. I’m tired of men being drug behind them towards healing if seeking it at all. Exhausted seeing men only seek therapy after a woman has asked them to. — Holly Stallcup (@HollyStallcup) March 10, 2021

I don’t care if you are married, single & wanting partnership or single and planning for long-term singleness, go work out your stuff. And if you don’t think you have stuff, that is your stuff, promise. Your stuff is impacting not just women as romantic partners but every woman. — Holly Stallcup (@HollyStallcup) March 10, 2021

I’m not the only woman I know who is only half joking about asking for a letter from a therapist before going on a date with someone. Not only are we tired of being hurt, we are over carrying the responsibility of health and wholeness alone. We are better off healthy and single. — Holly Stallcup (@HollyStallcup) March 10, 2021

Holding men responsible for women’s emotional baggage is what female empowerment is all about.

“Men are emtionally unavailable” man opens up “stop making me do emotional labor” — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 11, 2021

Huh. I’ve found that women tend to do as much if not more damage. But then again, I also believe every mentally capable adult is responsible for their own mental health and wellbeing. — 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓸𝓯 𝓘𝓶𝓪𝓰𝓲𝓷𝓪𝓻𝔂 𝓘𝓼𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓭 (@ScarilyCheerful) March 11, 2021

Looks like you were wrong!

All men are bad. pic.twitter.com/NxagfUhXLr — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) March 11, 2021

Especially the GOOD ones. They’re literally the worst.

Her series of tweets about this make me irrationally angry. — Candace (@blackandgold43) March 11, 2021

For what it’s worth, it’s not irrational to be angry about a series of terrible tweets.

Gonna ease out on a limb and suggest she’s got some issues she’s working through. — That’s Sir Dr. NotThatCrownMaybe to You, Bub (@CrownMaybe) March 11, 2021

Holly , girl I am concerned about you 😆 pic.twitter.com/ehS0yvWvyC — ⓘ LQS (@ladyquietstorm7) March 11, 2021

Feminism these days is a mental illness where women project their own dating lives onto every single man alive Prove me wrong pic.twitter.com/A8hNl0MmsR — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) March 11, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

