Holly Stallcup is the executive director for Rise, whose “mission is to connect, equip and empower people to build a Church where women thrive.”

And apparently giving women the power to thrive requires shaming even good men:

Holding men responsible for women’s emotional baggage is what female empowerment is all about.

Looks like you were wrong!

Especially the GOOD ones. They’re literally the worst.

For what it’s worth, it’s not irrational to be angry about a series of terrible tweets.

