https://www.dailywire.com/news/flip-flop-17-democrats-go-from-favoring-notifying-ice-if-an-illegal-tries-to-buy-a-gun-to-opposing-it

More than a dozen Democrat members of the House of Representatives flipped their position during a vote on Thursday on a piece of anti-gun legislation.

Just two years ago, 26 Democrats voted for an amendment that would ensure that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is alerted if an illegal alien attempts to purchase a firearm, which they are prohibited from doing. Several of those Democrats lost their elections last year while Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ) switched parties. On Thursday, all 17 of those remaining Democrats voted against the amendment that would ensure that ICE is notified if an illegal alien unlawfully tries to purchase a firearm.

The following Democrats made the switch, which could prove costly in next year’s elections:

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA)

Rep. Angie Craig (MN)

Rep. Jim Costa (CA)

Rep. Charlie Crist (FL)

Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY)

Rep. Jared Golden (MA)

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ)

Rep. Andy Kim (NJ)

Rep. Conor Lamb (PA)

Rep. Susie Lee (NV)

Rep. Elaine Luria (VA)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (FL)

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (AZ)

Rep. Kurt Schrader (OR)

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA)

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) offered the amendment while speaking on the House floor yesterday.

“Thank you, Mr. Speaker. Enough is enough, which is why I rise in strong opposition to H.R. 8 and to offer a motion to recommit the bill,” he said. “This bill’s nothing more than a coordinated effort by the authoritarian Left to strip away the constitutional rights guaranteed to Americans by the Second Amendment. Instead of criminalizing the innocent actions of law-abiding gun owners — American citizens — we should be focused on stopping real crime in our local communities and enforcing the laws that are already on the books. One way we can do that is by ensuring that ICE is notified when unlawful aliens attempt to purchase a firearm illegally.

“The FBI reported just last month that NICS had over 10 million people listed as an illegal alien. In fact, this ranks as the number one prohibited category in the FBI’s NICS indices,” he continued. “Since 1998, over 28,000 illegal aliens have been denied a firearm after failing a NICS check. With over 2,700 in 2019 alone, this means over 28,000 criminals have been allowed to stay in the United States when ICE should have been alerted about their criminal acts, but were not. H.R. 8 fails to do anything to prevent crime, which is why I’m offering this motion to recommit so our nation’s laws are enforced.”

“And if, you will recall, this MTR passed in 2019 with a strong bipartisan majority,” he concluded. “Mr. Speaker, if we adopt the motion to recommit, we will instruct the Judiciary Committee to consider my amendment to H.R. 8 to ensure that the FBI alerts ICE any time an illegal alien is denied a firearm because of NICS.”

WATCH:

WATCH: @RepBenCline offered a motion to recommit which would ensure ICE is notified when illegal immigrants attempt to buy a firearm illegally. 17 House Democrats – who voted in favor of this common sense measure last Congress – flip-flopped and voted against it… pic.twitter.com/fTDlqaa3R8 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 11, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

