https://bongino.com/florida-gov-desantis-sues-joe-biden-over-illegal-immigrant-felons-present-in-state/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned the Biden administration about the Biden administration’s “reckless” border policies that were pushed for “ideological reasons.” Now, he’s had enough and he has sent Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody to sue Joe Biden in Federal court to keep Biden from blocking deportations.

Moody noted that the Biden Administration is “thumbing its nose to its responsibilities under federal law” by refusing to deport illegal aliens. She said, the Biden Administration is “required to deport criminal aliens that are here illegally,” but has decided “they’re just not going to do it anymore.”

Ashley Moody continued by noting that the Biden administration’s new guidelines required them to release heroin traffickers, burglars, and other felons that had used guns in the commission of a crime. She also pointed out that this is a radical shift by the Biden administration that puts us all at risk. Moody noted in her complaint that,

This unprecedented, flagrant disregard for the public safety of Americans and Floridians is a radical departure from even Obama-era policy. See Ex. 4. The Obama Administration would not have even considered giving aliens who commit domestic violence, burglary, or heroin trafficking a free pass from immigration consequences. Id. at 4–5. But the Biden Administration is doing just that. As one federal official put it, “[t]hey’ve abolished ICE without abolishing ICE.”39. The Biden Administration cannot simply order federal immigration officials to ignore the clear commands of Congress.

The reality is that DeSantis and Moody are 100% right. What the Biden administration is doing goes far beyond any “discretion” under the law. The Biden administration is simply choosing not to enforce the law on the books and even the President of the United States is not above the law. If Florida sticks with this lawsuit and wins it, it could transform what’s going on at the border and change the course that the country is on for the better.

John Hawkins is the author of 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know and you can follow him on Parler here.

Don’t miss The Dan Bongino Show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

