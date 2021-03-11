https://www.newswars.com/breaking-florida-nurse-exposes-dangers-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccine/

Nurse Linda Livingston joined Alex Jones for an in-depth discussion about how the population is being experimented on, and what patriots can do to stay healthy.

Livingston broke down Moderna’s fast-tracked experimental Covid-19 vaccine, which is being blamed for multiple deaths, including that of a 39-year-old Utah mom.

Alex Jones has the breakdown on the mother’s tragic story:

Also, watch Salt Lake City CBS affiliate KUTV’s report on 39-year-old Kassidi Kurill:

RELATED: Utah Mom, 39, Dies Days After Receiving Second Dose of Moderna Vaccine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

