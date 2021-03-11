https://thehill.com/homenews/news/542681-four-former-presidents-appearing-in-ads-to-tout-vaccines

Four former living presidents are appearing in new ads this week encouraging Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

In a one-minute spot released by the Ad Council on Wednesday, former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama called on U.S. residents to get inoculations when they can in an effort to end the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This vaccine means hope. It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease,” Obama said in the ad, titled “It’s Up To You.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip shows photos of all four of the former presidents and their spouses receiving their vaccines, including former first ladies Rosalynn Carter, Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama: ‘Depression is understandable during these times’ Excerpts from Obama’s 2015 Selma speech to be built into the outside of his presidential center Michelle Obama to be inducted into Women’s Hall of Fame MORE, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPope Francis may be Joe Biden’s most important ally Mellman: Party brand vs personal brand Lobbying world MORE.

Some of the former presidents also shared what they are looking forward to once the pandemic ends in the ad.

Clinton said he is anticipating going “back to work” and being “able to move around,” while Obama said he wants to see Michelle Obama’s mother and “hug her and see her on her birthday.”

Bush shared that he wants to go “to opening day at Texas Rangers Stadium with a full stadium.”

“We’ve lost enough people, and we’ve suffered enough damage,” Clinton said in the ad.

In a second ad released Wednesday, Clinton, Bush and Obama again called on Americans to get vaccinated, calling vaccines the “first step to ending the pandemic and moving our country forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The science is clear,” Bush said in the Wednesday video. “These vaccines will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease.”

“They could save your life,” Clinton added.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Memo: How the COVID year upended politics Biden seeks his moment with pandemic address A year with the coronavirus: How we got here MORE did not appear in either of the public service announcements. The efforts to film the ads started in December, when Trump remained in office, Ben Dorf, a vice president at the Ad Council said, the Washington Post reported.

Some of the ads were also filmed at President Biden Joe BidenManchin cements key-vote status in 50-50 Senate The Memo: How the COVID year upended politics Post-pandemic plans for lawmakers: Chuck E. Cheese, visiting friends, hugging grandkids MORE’s inauguration. Trump did not attend the January event.

Approximately 62.5 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday morning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

