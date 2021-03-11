https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/former-white-house-chief-meadows-says-dr-fauci-only-constant-his?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, for what he considers “mixed messages” about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and blaming lawmakers for the high number of virus-related fatalities in the U.S.

“The only thing consistent about Dr. Fauci is his inconsistency,” Meadows said Thursday night on the Fox News Channel. “Dr. Fauci is the same one that said that every recommendation he made to President Trump … President Trump followed.”

Meadows’ comments follow Fauci, who has advised Trump and President Biden on the pandemic response, recently saying on NBC that Americans were confused about pandemic procedure because lawmakers failed to send the right message.

“It’s interesting now that we have a new administration, we have a new Dr. Fauci that seems to forget some of the conversations that he and I had,” also said Thursday. “And if we want to go ahead and just lay it all out there, I’ll be glad to come on your show with Dr. Fauci, and we’ll compare notes from conversations that he and I had.”

This is not the first time Fauci has been accused of inconsistency, such as in July of 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Fauci was spotted in public with other people, with his mask down and not social distancing.

