https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/gamestop-drops-40-25-minutes/

(CNBC) – The GameStop story added another wild chapter on Wednesday as the retailer’s stock popped 40% before quickly falling back to earth. The move appeared to be on no new headlines.

The stock rose as high as $348.50 per share on Wednesday, topping its record closing high from Jan. 27. The shares were then paused for volatility by the exchange. However, the shares lost all of those gains in a rapid decline around 12:30 p.m. ET.

The shares were halted down 12% at just under $200 per share. The stock bounced around after trading resumed and closed up 7.3%.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

