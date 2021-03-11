https://hannity.com/media-room/gavin-begs-newsom-caves-agrees-to-re-open-movie-theaters-in-los-angeles-as-recall-looms/

Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom agreed this week to allow movie theaters in Los Angeles to re-open at 25% capacity with a maximum number of 100 customers as he fights to survive a political recall in the months ahead.

“Southern California, you will be a beneficiary of this, specifically LA will be a big beneficiary of this new metric that likely will be met on Friday,” Newsom said. “Moving through the weekend into next week you will see more activity, more loosening of the tiers.”

Newsom: LA movie theaters could reopen on Saturday https://t.co/O2mj4heML9 pic.twitter.com/lrhHAnai3E — The Hill (@thehill) March 11, 2021

“Once these guidelines for reopening are met, theaters will officially be permitted to open and operate and 25 percent capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less, Variety reported. Gyms and indoor dining, at limited capacity, will also be given the green light to reopen, Variety noted,” reports The Hill.

Read the full report here.

BERNIE STEPS IN: Sanders Says ‘Extremists’ Trying to Recall Newsom for ‘Telling People to Wear Masks’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders weighed-in Monday on the growing effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom; claiming “extremist” Republicans are targeting the Democrat for “telling people to wear masks.” Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall @GavinNewsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2021 “Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall @GavinNewsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already,” he said. “We must all unite to oppose the recall in California.” Read the full report at The Hill. CALIFORNIA PLEADIN’: Joe Biden Backs Newsom as Recall Movement Grows, Approval Drops 18% posted by Hannity Staff – 2.15.21 The White House fiercely defended California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday as the recall movement against the leading Democrat grows over his handling of homelessness, crime, drug abuse, and the CoVID pandemic. “In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom,” posted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 9, 2021 “When they have to call out the big guns like that it means they know they’re in trouble,” said the finance director behind the recall movement. “That he had to get them to come out in a White House tweet to say that they don’t support the recall, is more evidence that they’re in trouble.” Read the full report at Fox News.

