BERNIE STEPS IN: Sanders Says ‘Extremists’ Trying to Recall Newsom for ‘Telling People to Wear Masks’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders weighed-in Monday on the growing effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom; claiming “extremist” Republicans are targeting the Democrat for “telling people to wear masks.”

Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall @GavinNewsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already. We must all unite to oppose the recall in California. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 8, 2021

“Right-wing Republicans in CA are trying to recall @GavinNewsom for the crime of telling people to wear masks and for listening to scientists during COVID. Extremist Republicans have done enough to undermine democracy already,” he said. “We must all unite to oppose the recall in California.”

