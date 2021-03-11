https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/going-viral-virginia-teacher-slams-critical-race-theory-virginia-school-board-meeting-video/

One Courageous Teacher Speaks Out.

Recently, a brave teacher attended the Loudoun County School Board in Virginia. This school district is rated number four in the state of Virginia and has made national headlines for moving away from Dr. Seuss from associating him with their reading celebration due to the “racial undertones” in several of his books.

This Virginia teacher reached out to The Gateway Pundit following the meeting in Loudoun County. The teacher who runs Patriotic Educators on Instagram told this reporter Loudoun County schools policies and leadership trickle down to the rest of the school districts and pave the way to further indoctrinate the rest of the state.

While only ONE teacher from this district has spoken up, it is rare and extremely dangerous for teachers to speak up due to cancel-culture and horrible backlash.

TRENDING: Retired 30-Yr Navy Chaplain Volunteered To Speak With FBI About Protest At Capitol On Jan 6th… What Happened Next Is Terrifying [VIDEO]

This teacher went off during the meeting.

Virginia Teacher: “If you keep up this racist insanity you will have successfully stripped us of every ounce of love of teaching you have succeeded in doing that.”

This was a powerful witness by a brave teacher.

Here is the video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

