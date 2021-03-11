https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/11/good-looooooooooooord-nbc-sports-is-gonna-need-to-work-a-bit-harder-to-convince-jews-that-theyre-not-soft-on-anti-semitism-screenshot/

In case you missed it, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard recently got into some trouble for using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming himself playing a video game:

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

That is … not a good look.

Know what else is not a good look? The way NBC Sports presented Leonard’s remarks:

The choice of where to use the asterisks here is, well, fairly telling pic.twitter.com/B5fydwHGBc — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) March 9, 2021

Seriously, come on.

Wow. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) March 9, 2021

good looooooooooooord — William Goodman (@goodmanw) March 9, 2021

legitimately gasped — maybe: sophy ziss (@sophyish) March 9, 2021

As did I – JFC, NBC! — Voclo2.0 (she/her) (@voclo2) March 9, 2021

What were they thinking?

Well, at least NBC Sports appears to have some standards, so they’ve got that going for them. Or something.

This is like the people who wear their masks covering their mouths but not their noses. — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) March 9, 2021

That’s a really good question. Because it’s not like it’s difficult to do better than that.

Here is Yahoo’s report. Look what they censored. It’s not hard NBC pic.twitter.com/PQcLZiqWzz — Frank Dyevoich (@Fantasy_Giant) March 9, 2021

Apparently NBC Sports eventually figured out just how easy it is. Here’s what it looks like now:

Like we said: easy-peasy.

A dirty word for sex is so bad it can’t be spelled out, but a nasty slur against Jews doesn’t even rate one asterisk. F*ck you, you f*cking c*nt, @NBCSports. https://t.co/tTYkq9A2dh — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) March 10, 2021

