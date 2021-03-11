https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/11/good-looooooooooooord-nbc-sports-is-gonna-need-to-work-a-bit-harder-to-convince-jews-that-theyre-not-soft-on-anti-semitism-screenshot/

In case you missed it, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard recently got into some trouble for using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming himself playing a video game:

That is … not a good look.

Know what else is not a good look? The way NBC Sports presented Leonard’s remarks:

Seriously, come on.

What were they thinking?

Well, at least NBC Sports appears to have some standards, so they’ve got that going for them. Or something.

That’s a really good question. Because it’s not like it’s difficult to do better than that.

Apparently NBC Sports eventually figured out just how easy it is. Here’s what it looks like now:

Like we said: easy-peasy.

