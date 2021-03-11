Former first lady Michelle Obama’s newly found passion for knitting has her thinking about retiring from public life.

“Knitting is a forever proposition,” Obama said . “You don’t master knitting, because once you make a scarf, there’s the blanket. And once you do the blanket, you’ve got to do the hat, the socks.”

Obama discovered her love for knitting while trying to pass time during pandemic lockdowns. Her next project will be making a sweater for her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“I’m figuring out how to make sleeves and a collar,” Obama said. “I could go on about knitting!”

MICHELLE OBAMA SET TO BE INDUCTED INTO NATIONAL WOMEN’S HALL OF FAME

While the former first lady enjoyed the extra time she was able to spend with her daughters Malia and Sasha, who came home from college to quarantine during the height of the pandemic, she also spoke of suffering from a “low-grade depression” around the time of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Now, Obama says she is moving toward retirement instead of back into the public eye, but still has a few more projects to tackle, such as her Netflix show Waffles + Mochi and finishing the now-under-construction Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

“I’ve been telling my daughters I’m moving toward retirement right now,” Obama said.

The couple says they are looking forward to warmer weather, with the former president getting plenty of opportunities to play some golf.

“Barack and I never want to experience winter again,” Obama said. “We’re building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other, and Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he’s got nothing else to do.”

The former first lady is also readying to take her place in the National Women’s Hall of Fame, learning earlier this week that she is one of nine women to be inducted in the 2021 class.

“Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” the National Women’s Hall of Fame said in a statement. “The National Women’s Hall of Fame will celebrate the inclusion of these extraordinary women into the Hall at the biennial in-person induction ceremony on October 2, 2021.”