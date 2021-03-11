https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542756-greene-calls-italian-american-house-democrat-rep-mussolini

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Rep. David CicillineDavid CicillineBipartisan group of lawmakers backs bill ‘to save local news’ House passes sweeping protections for LGBTQ people The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – J&J A-OK, Tanden in Trouble MORE “Rep. Mussolini” after the Rhode Island Democrat proposed a rule change to block her from forcing motions to adjourn.

The comment came after Greene was asked by Newsweek about a proposed rule change from Cicilline that would only allow a member to make a motion to adjourn if they are a member of a committee.

The House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments last month over her previous endorsement of conspiracy theories and violence against Democratic politicians, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP senator applauds restaurant stimulus money after voting against relief bill McCarthy calls on Pelosi to return Capitol to pre-pandemic operations Jayapal asks for ethics investigation into Boebert, Gosar, Brooks MORE (D-Calif.).

When Newsweek asked about Cicilline’s proposal, Greene said, “Do you mean Rep. Mussolini?”

“Not only did Democrats unilaterally strip away my committees, now they want to remove any powers I have to represent my district,” she added. “The Democrats run the House of Hypocrites with tyrannical control.”

Cicilline responded to Greene’s comments on Twitter, saying, “I’m an Italian and a Jew. Mussolini was a fascist dictator in league with Adolf Hitler, who murdered six million Jews. Marjorie Taylor Greene can get lost.”

Cicilline earlier this year served as a House manager in former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Memo: How the COVID year upended politics Biden seeks his moment with pandemic address A year with the coronavirus: How we got here MORE‘s second Senate impeachment trial.

His proposal came after Greene forced her latest motion to adjourn as the House was voting on final passage of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. Her motion failed, with 40 Republicans joining Democrats in voting against it.

Despite most Republicans sticking by Greene, The Hill has previously reported that GOP lawmakers have been growing frustrated by her motions to adjourn, which are largely a delay tactic.

