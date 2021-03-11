https://www.dailywire.com/news/harry-and-meghans-team-sent-bizarre-request-to-bbc-use-diverse-panels-when-covering-oprah-interview

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reportedly sent a “bizarre” message to the BBC ahead of their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey airing in the United Kingdom, reminding the British television network not to use “old white men” in panels or discussions about the interview.

The British tabloid, the Sun, first reported the message, which the New York Post’s Page Six adds came from an employee of the couple’s charitable foundation, Archwell, and that it was addressed to stakeholders at the BBC, though not necessarily those in charge of determining which commentators were given the opportunity to weigh in on the Duke and Duchess’ interview.

“A PR person for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s company Archwell urged BBC journalists to remind their bosses to use a ‘broad range of contributors’ after the sit-down aired,” Page Six noted.

That is a strange request, not simply because it came from an employee of the pair, but also because it encouraged reporters at the BBC to exert pressure on their employer to be more “woke” in how it handled the tricky sit-down. The request, though, is in line with the couple’s message and with their claims — particularly that their marriage and Meghan’s presence were met with an outpouring of racially motivated hostility.

The BBC is also, unlike news organizations in the United States, a state-run news bureau, bound by law to be impartial.

“The BBC by its very nature has to be impartial at all times. So to be told how to conduct their coverage of a major news event by a PR person acting on behalf of Harry and Meghan is a bit strange, to say the least,” a source familiar with the request told the Sun. “This is the UK, not China. You can’t tell the BBC how to conduct its journalism, which frankly, was more than fair and balanced.”

The BBC did not acknowledge whether it received the Archewell request.

“While we are contacted by PRs all the time, we would never confirm whether the representatives of anyone had been in touch,” a report told media. “You mentioned contributors. We had a broad range of voices on our output and don’t believe there are any issues.”

Harry and Meghan, of course, have a love-hate relationship with the media. Although they have regularly relied on friendly outlets in order to ensure they remain relevant to the global conversation, the pair closely polices how they are covered, particularly in British tabloids, and it appears they have been particularly attentive to how their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey is being received and discussed.

On Wednesday, after a blow-up with his on-air co-host, British morning talk show over his suggestion that Meghan was lying about suffering from depression and seeking help for her suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son, Archie, Piers Morgan announced he would not be returning to the program. It later emerged that Morgan’s program had received tens of thousands of complaints about his treatment of Duchess, including a formal complaint from Meghan herself.

