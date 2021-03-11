https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/hell-just-froze-over-abc-news-story-on-biden-failing-to-credit-trump-for-vaccine-rollout-is-triggering-lefties/
After Joe Biden was inaugurated, his administration told the media that they had to “start from scratch” on a vaccine rollout plan because his predecessor screwed everything up so badly. That’s far from the truth, and this story from ABC News has pointed out that very thing in a random act of journalism:
Despite calls for national unity and bipartisanship, President Joe Biden and his top aides have declined to give the Trump administration credit on the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout while relying heavily on a system established by their predecessors. https://t.co/4TUdgJnzJs
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 11, 2021
Wow! Miracles do happen!
This is weird. ABC let something accurate and favorable to Trump slip through. https://t.co/Akgg1qUSz3
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 11, 2021
We’ll have to keep watching to see if it gets deleted.
Who hacked the ABC Twitter account? https://t.co/2CNw66eLEA
— Gordon L. Cooke (@Gordon_cooke) March 11, 2021
“And when Biden called for “100 million shots in 100 days” — a pace of about 1 million shots per day — former health officials noted that the U.S. had already hit that pace the week of Biden’s inauguration in mid January.” https://t.co/LbdQuOg4Xx
— Chris Krepich (@chris_krepich) March 11, 2021
Oh look, actual journalism. https://t.co/B4Qet9WuPP
— (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) March 11, 2021
One thing’s for sure:
Things must be pretty dire if even ABC is writing this. https://t.co/wJBFZqRre4
— (((Jason Epstein))) (@Southfive) March 11, 2021
But as you might guess, there are plenty of people unhappy with that report:
The people setting their hair on fire over this is just amazing. https://t.co/d25dVF0bEN
— dfinney (@dfinney16) March 11, 2021
The comments on this tweet are telling, a media organization reports the truth of Trump administration success on issues and the people can’t handle it. They have been taught to feel only hate. https://t.co/TqEwANVoqg
— Unkept (@Keeperofcows) March 11, 2021
The replies to this from liberal army of flying monkeys makes this website worthwhile. Someone’s gonna get fired over this story. https://t.co/o9AqC4MmhR
— Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 11, 2021