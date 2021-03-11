https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/11/hell-just-froze-over-abc-news-story-on-biden-failing-to-credit-trump-for-vaccine-rollout-is-triggering-lefties/

After Joe Biden was inaugurated, his administration told the media that they had to “start from scratch” on a vaccine rollout plan because his predecessor screwed everything up so badly. That’s far from the truth, and this story from ABC News has pointed out that very thing in a random act of journalism:

Wow! Miracles do happen!

We’ll have to keep watching to see if it gets deleted.

One thing’s for sure:

But as you might guess, there are plenty of people unhappy with that report:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...