On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted to expand background checks on firearm purchases, with the H.R. 8 passing 227 votes to 203. Eight Republicans voted in favor, alongside every Democrat.

“The legislation now heads to the Senate, where the newly empowered Democratic majority plans to bring them to the floor for a vote. The House was also poised to pass a second bill providing more time to conduct background checks,” the Washington Examiner reported.

The bill, according to the Associated Press, “is designed to close loopholes to ensure background checks are extended to private and online sales that often go undetected, including at gun shows. The legislation includes limited exceptions allowing temporary transfers to prevent imminent harm, for use at a target range and for gifts from family, among others.”

According to ABC News, “The universal background check legislation was introduced in March by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., who is chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.”

“These two pieces of legislation will go a long way in improving gun violence,” Thompson said at a press conference on Thursday morning.

Here are the eight Republicans who voted in favor of the “Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021:”

Co-Sponsors

Rep. Frederick Upton is the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 6th congressional district. The former Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, he also played a role in sculpting post-Obamacare healthcare policy.

Rep. Christopher Smith is the U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 4th congressional district. He gained notoriety after authoring the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act of 2000.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is the U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 1st congressional district. Prior to elected office, he was an FBI agent.

Voted in favor

Rep. Vernon Buchanan is the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 16th congressional district, and is the only Republican member from Florida on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino is the U.S. Representative for New York’s 2nd congressional district, and used to serve as the New York State Assemblyman for the 7th district.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez is the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 26th congressional district. He served as mayor of Miami-Dade County from 2011 to 2020, as Miami-Dade County Commissioner from 2003 to 2011, and was the City of Miami Fire Department’s fire chief.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is the U.S. Representative for Illinois’ 16th congressional district. Prior to elected office, he served in the United States Air Force and Air National Guard.

Rep. Maria Salazar is the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 27th congressional district. Before her career in politics, she worked for Telemundo for three decades, and has also worked for CNN Español and Univision.

