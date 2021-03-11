https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/heres-why-mayor-de-blasios-call-for-gov-cuomo-to-resign-is-anything-but-a-bold-move/

And there it is. . .

After abuse allegations from six women, Mayor Bill de Blasio has *finally* heard enough and he’s calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign:

Mayor Bill de Blasio says now that Gov. Cuomo has faced allegations by six women, he must resign: “It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor.” — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) March 11, 2021

Watch:

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on the latest sexual harassment allegation against Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “He can no longer serve as governor.” pic.twitter.com/2G1RQ3YV5R — The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2021

For those that don’t know, these two HATE each other:

de Blasio has waited a long, long time for this opportunity to shiv Cuomo. https://t.co/fpQsIpi9fK — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 11, 2021

But what took de Blasio so long?

Bill de Blasio right now, also for the past few weeks https://t.co/PnPmAqwsYg pic.twitter.com/RvPpQ8s5jD — Jen Chung (@jenchung) March 11, 2021

This should not be considered a bold move on the part of the mayor by any means as de Blasio’s call for Cuomo’s resignation comes *after* reaching the necessary threshold of votes needed in the state Senate impeach the governor if they take action:

1/3) NEW: A combined 59 members of @NYSenDems and @NYSA_Majority are now calling on @NYGovCuomo to resign, saying in a new letter “he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature.” With 40 signatories in the Assembly, that number now surpasses a… pic.twitter.com/6HoGxZUHF9 — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) March 11, 2021

2/3) significant threshold. Assuming Cuomo refuses to resign, and these lawmakers are ready to take the next step with impeachment, they would now have more than the 76 votes needed to impeach, if you include all 43 Republicans votes. Unlikely @CarlHeastie would want to rely… — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) March 11, 2021

3/3) on any Republican votes for such a significant action, but the public at large might feel differently. — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) March 11, 2021

What a coward.

***

