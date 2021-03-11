http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dJCBEFgtqYY/

Hollywood celebrities fawned over President Joe Biden on Thursday night as he delivered his first prime-time presidential address to the nation. The stars poured on the praise, from CBS Mom star Kristen Johnston who said Biden’s “kicking ass” to director Rob Reiner, who said “Thank God we have a real President. It makes you cry.”

Thank God we have a real President. It makes you cry. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 12, 2021

Joe Biden’s address came fifty days into his presidency. He hit former president Donald Trump right out of the gate, saying “more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness” was the result of the coronavirus being met with “silence” and “denials” a year ago when the first positive cases became public. Biden didn’t mention Trump’s decision on January 31, 2020 to declare a national health emergency and to impose a ban on travel to and from China. This came before the first COVID-19 diagnosis in the U.S. And Joe Biden was still holding crowded campaign events in March 2020.

Frozen and Beautiful and the Beast star Josh Gad found a way to take a swipe at Trump while gushing over Joe Biden.

“It is so nice to have an empath instead of a psychopath,” Gad said.

It is so nice to have an empath instead of a psychopath. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 12, 2021

Joe Biden also spoke about the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic, saying they’re “attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated. They are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong, it’s un-American and it must stop.”

This portion of the speech led to reactions and praise from Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding.

Actor Ben Stiller simply said “Thank you.”

Nancy Sinatra, had more to say: “We are so blessed to have @JoeBiden as our president. Great job, voters.” She later said she “can’t stop crying.”

We are so blessed to have @JoeBiden as our president. Great job, voters. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 12, 2021

“The American Rescue Plan is already saving jobs. When its benefits are in full force and it helps pull us out from under the weight of this calamitous year, remember that every GOP Congressmember voted against it. Return the favor by voting against them in their next election,” said Star Trek actor George Takei.

The American Rescue Plan is already saving jobs. When its benefits are in full force and it helps pull us out from under the weight of this calamitous year, remember that every GOP Congressmember voted against it. Return the favor by voting against them in their next election. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 12, 2021

