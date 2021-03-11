https://thehill.com/homenews/house/542704-house-approves-bill-tightening-background-checks-on-guns

The House on Thursday approved legislation aimed at strengthening background checks on firearm sales and transfers, a leading priority for Democratic lawmakers.

The Bipartisan Background Checks Act — spearheaded by Rep. Mike ThompsonCharles (Mike) Michael ThompsonThis week: Congress set to send .9 trillion coronavirus bill to Biden Gun violence prevention groups optimistic background check legislation can pass this Congress Democrats reintroduce gun sale background check legislation MORE (D-Calif.) — looks to “utilize the current background checks process” in an attempt to ensure individuals prohibited from possessing a gun are unable to obtain one.

The bill passed by a 237-203 vote with eight Republicans backing the measure and one Democrat voting against.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legislation would implement new background check requirements for gun transfers between private parties.

Under current law, unlicensed and private sellers are not required to conduct background checks for gun transfers despite licensed firearm dealers being required to do so.

The bill would require “a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer” to first take possession of the gun while a background check is being conducted.

The legislation creates an exemption for transfers made as a gift between spouses.

While the bill faced pushback from a number of GOP lawmakers, three Republicans — Reps. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonBiden convenes bipartisan meeting on cancer research Republicans, please save your party Democrats snipe on policy, GOP brawls over Trump MORE (Mich.), Chris Smith Christopher (Chris) Henry SmithDemocrats under pressure to deliver on labor’s ‘litmus test’ bill Biden can build on Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House boots Greene from committees; Senate plows ahead on budget MORE (N.J.) and Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickBusiness groups issue both praise and criticism on COVID relief bill’s passage Mellman: Party brand vs personal brand Hillicon Valley: Democrats push Facebook to ‘take responsibility’ for placement of gun accessory ads | Lawmakers introduce bill allowing Americans to take foreign hackers to court | Malala Yousafzai signs content deal with Apple MORE (Pa.) — opted to co-sponsor the bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proponents argued that it’s a necessary step in curbing gun violence and ensuring that guns don’t fall into the wrong hands.

“We shouldn’t need a pandemic to reduce gun violence in this country. The way to do that ought to be through passing commonsense gun safety legislation through Congress to make it harder for deadly firearms to get into the hands of those who cannot bear them responsibly,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerHouse approves .9T COVID-19 relief in partisan vote On The Money: COVID-19 relief bill on track for House passage, Biden signature Wednesday | First new checks to go out starting next week Overnight Health Care: Study finds Pfizer vaccine neutralizes Brazilian variant | New CDC guidelines a blow for ailing airline industry | House to vote Wednesday on COVID relief MORE (D-Md.) said on the floor during debate on Wednesday.

“That’s what H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, would do. Nine out of 10 Americans support the reforms in this bill. That includes a majority of Republicans and a majority of responsible gun owners. This is one of the greatest examples of legislation that truly reflects the will of the American people.”

But critics of the measure argue that it is an infringement on American’s Second Amendment rights and would do little to stop violence.

Rep. Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieCan members of Congress carry firearms on the Capitol complex? Republicans rally to keep Cheney in power House Republicans gear up for conference meeting amid party civil war MORE (R-Ky.) argued that statistics show that the majority of gun-related crimes are not committed by people attempting to obtain firearms legally. He added that the new regulations could hinder victims of abuse from obtaining or borrowing a gun for protection purposes in a timely manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What have background checks accomplished? Well, the DOJ [Department of Justice] said there were 112,000 denials in a year. Who are those 112,000 people? Well, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle would have you think those were felons — they saved you from those felons,” he said on the floor.

“But how many of those 112,000 were prosecuted for that crime of trying to acquire that gun? According to the DOJ, 12 one to 12 in a year. Who were the other 100,000?”

Republicans also took aim at the bill leaving out language that would require gun dealers to alert Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the event an undocumented immigrant attempts to buy a gun, a provision that previously passed in a motion to recommit in 2019.

GOP lawmakers were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempt to revise the bill using the procedural tactic this Congress.

The House is also slated to pass additional legislation on Friday that would extend the amount of time federal investigators have to perform background checks and to close the “Charleston loophole.”

Both bills are backed by the Biden administration, but the legislation faces an uphill battle in the upper chamber, where it’s unlikely to garner enough GOP support to meet the 60-vote threshold for it to pass.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

