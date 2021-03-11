https://disrn.com/news/i-need-you-the-american-people-to-listen-to-dr-fauci-biden-delivers-first-primetime-address/

Last Updated Mar 11th, 2021 at 11:16 pm

President Joe Biden delivered his first primetime address from the White House Thursday night, marking the one-year anniversary of the economic shutdown sparked by COVID-19 panic.

In prepared remarks, the president discussed the next steps he believes the country must take in order to overcome the virus. The president bragged about the speed at which his administration has distributed the COVID vaccine, saying “no other country in the world” has been as aggressive.

Biden said that by May 1, all U.S. states and territories must have made every adult eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. He also announced the launch of a new website that would help citizens find vaccine sites. By doing so, the president expressed his desire that Americans would all be able to gather in small groups of friends and family for the 4th of July holiday.

Biden said he would be issuing further guidance on what people must do even after receiving a vaccination. The president encouraged all Americans to continue wearing face masks, washing their hands, and socially distancing, pleading “I need you, the American people” to “listen to Dr. Fauci.”

The president warned Americans that if they didn’t stay vigilant in following the recommendations of medical experts and conditions with the virus change as a result, “we may have to reinstate new restrictions.”

Biden also repeatedly touted the $1.9 trillion spending bill he signed into law earlier in the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

