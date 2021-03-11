https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/im-sorry-cant-hear-him-even-abc-news-says-president-biden-ducking-a-formal-press-conference-raises-accountability-questions/

We’re halfway into Joe Biden’s first 100 days as president, and the fact that he’s now broken a record going back 100 years as going the longest in office before holding a formal press conference can’t be ignored anymore. On March 1, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that there were still no plans for Biden to hold a press conference; on March 5, she said that he’d hold a press conference in the “coming weeks” and “before the end of the month” and blamed the pandemic for the delay. “We’re working on setting a final date for that,” was her final answer.

ABC News is out Thursday with a piece about Biden’s limited press access, saying it “raises accountability questions.” Here’s the Washington Post’s Seung Min Kim with the money quote.

“I’m sorry, can’t hear him,” Biden said on Thursday as his aides screamed over a reporter and pushed the press out of the room. https://t.co/XgpdzLWIBf — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 11, 2021

Ben Gittleson reports:

[Psaki] said Monday that “the president has done about 40 Q&As since he took office.” But those exchanges are often devoid of any meaningful back-and-forth, and typically last just seconds. The president sometimes responds to one or two short questions — if that — while White House staff members yell, “Thank you!” and “Let’s go!” as they usher the journalists out. “I’m sorry, can’t hear him,” Biden said on Thursday as his aides screamed over a reporter and pushed the press out of the room. The president did not answer the question.

It was just this Tuesday when a video went viral of Biden’s handlers shooing away reporters asking him if there’s a border crisis:

.@POTUS ignores shouted question from the pool just now on whether he believes there is a crisis on the border. Day 48 now with no formal Joe Biden news conference. Longest period in a hundred years for a new President. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 9, 2021

If the International Women’s Media Foundation cares about “online violence,” they should see how Kim is being treated in the comments just for retweeting the story. Like Rep. James Clyburn, they’re claiming the president is busy working and doesn’t owe the media anything. And Kim’s fact-checking colleague, Glenn Kessler, has already given the “but Trump” excuse.

Trump took questions for hours weekly. You always knew where he stood. Now Susan Rice is president and Biden is kept in a hyperbaric chamber 22 hours a day. — When The Levee Breaks (@eriContrarian) March 11, 2021

The honeymoon period is slowly slipping away. — The Jolly Cricketer (@Jolly_Cricketer) March 11, 2021

I think we all know why — capitalism hater (@socialismpilled) March 11, 2021

I guess Washington Post will have to change their motto: Democracy Dies in Darkness to “Democracy Dies in WH Aides Scream to Drown out Questions to the President”. I know its longer and not quite as catchy. — ScottG. 🇺🇸 (@2scottsherrill) March 11, 2021

I’m tired of the excuses that “he is too busy cleaning up from the prior administration, handling two crises”, etc. They know the rumors, they know people believe Biden isn’t up for the job. What’s the easiest way to shut them down? Immediately hold a presser to prove it’s all bs — ✨✨✨ (@politirama20) March 11, 2021

Yet…they haven’t done something so simple to prove us all wrong. Why? We know the answer. — ✨✨✨ (@politirama20) March 11, 2021

Joe Biden is handling 2 crises like Psaki said: 1) His brain turning to Mush 2) His handlers pushing their socialist progressive agenda on him that is pretty much everything he has stood against in the past — Joe “You’re up Durham” Friday (@InsurancePlanX) March 11, 2021

Who is the lady with the goose-cranking voice drowning everyone out with “thank you thank you okay guys thanks” over and over?

She’s the perfect hire for her job; who can withstand listening to her? It’s like fingernails on a chalkboard. She could get any confession she wanted. — SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) March 11, 2021

The replies in that thread, they may as well be swallowing golden poop from from him. — sassyc (@cgard30) March 11, 2021

Yep … they’re assuring the press that no one cares but them and that Psaki’s press briefings are more than we deserve. But if you’re such big Biden fans — wouldn’t you like to see him address a joint session of Congress and appear … presidential?

