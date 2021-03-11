https://www.dailywire.com/news/inside-deloittes-quest-to-racialize-life-as-an-office-drone

One of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms is subjecting employees to a campaign of “anti-racist” indoctrination that extends to how they raise their children, according to internal communication obtained by The Daily Wire.

Employees received a slew of emails from honchos condemning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and connecting it with racism. In one, John Peirson, CEO of Deloitte’s Risk & Financial Advisory division, insinuated that the Capitol rioters would have been shot if they were black.

“Times like these are a sober reminder of the vulnerabilities and injustices of our society,” Peirson said. “It’s not lost on me the role race played in Wednesday’s events and what might have been different had the racial makeup of those storming the US Capitol been more diverse.”

The only known death from violence at the riot was that of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed white woman who was shot by a police officer.

Another email from Mike Canning, an Oberlin College graduate who leads the accounting firm’s Government & Public Services division, claimed the Capitol riot was in “stark contrast” from the Black Lives Matter riots.

“I remain very upset by what we all witnessed, the assault on our democracy, the overt display of racial, anti-Semitic, and hate ideology, as well as the inexcusable and unequal response from authorities to the violence and lawlessness,” the email reads. “How and why the rioters were able to breach the Capitol will take time to fully understand, but it is not lost on us that the response stands in stark contrast with the actions to events from this past summer.”

As the financial expertise conglomerate is likely aware, the Black Lives Matter riots wreaked havoc on the insurance industry, with the Insurance Information Institute saying as early as July 2020 that losses are expected to surpass the previous civil unrest record of $1.4 billion set by the 1992 race riots.

The same email said that Capitol events were reason to double down on corporate racial efforts.

“Following the killing of George Floyd, we recommitted to doing the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) with fervor and urgency,” the email reads. “That commitment remains, and the events of last week only serve to reinforce the urgency of that work.”

Deloitte’s Government & Public Services team was vocal about its support of the Biden administration’s agenda, as it claims to be with every incoming administration. In an email dated Jan. 20, Biden’s Cabinet selections were dubbed “centrist.” The email highlighted the key priorities of the Biden administration: the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery, racial equity, and climate change.

Canning and Peirson did not respond to requests for comment.

The company consistently touts its “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Transparency Report” in internal communications. According to the report, the company aims to increase the number of “Black and Hispanic/Latinx professionals” by 50 percent by 2025. The firm has also established a “Black Action Council” which will execute Deloitte’s strategy to advance black employees.

Other changes include expanded gender identification options, including a feature that allows employees to add their pronouns to their email signatures. According to the DEI report, one percent of Deloitte employees identify as “non-binary” and 0.1 percent identify as transgender.

According to screenshots of the company’s internal “personal information” page, employees can now identify themselves as male, female, “non-binary,” transgender, or “prefer to self describe.” The webpage allows employees to list their sexual orientation as well. Options include asexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, queer, pansexual, heterosexual, or straight.

The firm has hosted seminars and panels on “anti-racism” and diversity in the workplace. Employees were offered to join a book club reading “Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together In The Cafeteria?” Other seminars included a “courageous conversation” event with employees to learn about the experiences of black female employees.

A collection of readings on “anti-racism” was also provided to employees. Suggested readings included “The Case for Reparations,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, “How To Be An Antiracist,” by Ibram X. Kendi, “The New Jim Crow,” by Michelle Alexander, and “Me and White Supremacy,” by Layla F. Saad.

It was also suggested that employees listened to The New York Times’ “1619” podcast, based on the factually-challenged “1619 Project” series.

The company also apparently sought to intervene in the way its accountants raise their children.

Resources included an article on “raising anti-racist kids,” another on “raising race conscious children,” and a book by Ibram X. Kendi entitled, “Anti-Racist Baby.”

Alongside the company’s internal political posturing, it publicly stated that its political action committee (PAC) will no longer make donations to politicians who “support unlawful behaviors.”

The firm also announced that is a “proud” supporter of the Equality Act, which redefines “sex” to include “gender identity” and promotes left-wing principles of “gender equity.” The Equality Act has drawn criticism for allowing biological males to enter locker rooms, sports, prisons, and women’s shelters if they identify themselves as women. The act also pressures struggling children toward experimental cross-sex hormones if they identify as transgender.

Deloitte is not the only “Big 4” accounting firm that is indoctrinating employees with partisan propaganda. Similar whistleblower documents obtained by The Daily Wire highlight the ongoing “anti-racist” campaign within Ernst & Young.

Related: Whistleblower Docs Show ‘Big 4’ Firms Massive Anti-Racist Indoctrination

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

