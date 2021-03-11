https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1622-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/
Interview 1622 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato
Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:[embedded content]
Story #1: First Case Against Mandatory Vaccination Filed In New Mexico
It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination — Attorney Interview
Video: Canadian Doctors Speaking Out
Story #2: US Preparing Cyberattack Against Russia Over SolarWinds Hack
Preparing for Retaliation Against Russia, U.S. Confronts Hacking by China
At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw -researchers
Story #3: U.N. Finds No Adverse Health Effects From Fukushima Disaster
Japan Nuclear Plant Owner Confirms First Deaths as Workers Fail to Contain Leak
573 deaths ‘related to nuclear crisis’
No. of children at time of Fukushima disaster diagnosed with thyroid cancer hits 160
TEPCO completes nuclear fuel removal from Fukushima No. 3 unit
Fukushima today: “I’m glad that I realized my mistake before I died.”
Radiation levels at Fukushima plant far worse than was thought
10 years after Fukushima disaster, Japan’s nuclear industry stalled
The Phone of the Wind: Whispers to Lost Families
Japan to Stage Tokyo Olympics Without Overseas Spectators
