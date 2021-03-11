https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1622-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: First Case Against Mandatory Vaccination Filed In New Mexico

It’s Here: First Court Case Against Mandatory Vaccination — Attorney Interview

Canadian Doctors Speaking Out

Video: Canadian Doctors Speaking Out

Story #2: US Preparing Cyberattack Against Russia Over SolarWinds Hack

Preparing for Retaliation Against Russia, U.S. Confronts Hacking by China

At least 10 hacking groups using Microsoft software flaw -researchers

Story #3: U.N. Finds No Adverse Health Effects From Fukushima Disaster

Japan Nuclear Plant Owner Confirms First Deaths as Workers Fail to Contain Leak

573 deaths ‘related to nuclear crisis’

No. of children at time of Fukushima disaster diagnosed with thyroid cancer hits 160

TEPCO completes nuclear fuel removal from Fukushima No. 3 unit

Fukushima today: “I’m glad that I realized my mistake before I died.”

Radiation levels at Fukushima plant far worse than was thought

10 years after Fukushima disaster, Japan’s nuclear industry stalled

The Phone of the Wind: Whispers to Lost Families

Japan to Stage Tokyo Olympics Without Overseas Spectators

