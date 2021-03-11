https://justthenews.com/world/japan-turns-down-chinas-vaccine-offer-olympic-athletes-not-prerequisite-participate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The International Olympic Committee accepted an offer from China to provide participants with vaccinations in the upcoming Tokyo Games and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, but Japan says they have not been involved in the arrangements and will not take part in the offer.

Japan’s Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that the IOC has not told Japanese officials about the Chinese vaccination and Japanese athletes will not be taking it, as it have not been approved for use in Japan, according to the Associated Press.

“We have been taking comprehensive anti-infectious disease measures for the Tokyo Games in order to allow participation without vaccinations,” Marukawa said. “There is no change to our principle of not making vaccinations a prerequisite.”

IOC President Thomas Bach says the group plan to “make every effort” to have participants vaccinated, although they will not require to get vaccinated.

The Chinese vaccine offered to Olympic participants will be available only to countries that have authorized the Chinese formula through their national health agencies.

Most Japanese citizens do not want fans traveling to their country from abroad, and a decision has yet to be made on whether and/or how many fans will be allowed in Olympic venues.

