Welp.

Jesse Kelly torched Gov. Greg Abbott after the Texas Republican called Twitter-competitor Gab an “anti-Semitic platform.”

“I don’t even have Gab,” Kelly replied. “But this is remarkably tone deaf to what’s happening out there”:

This is going to be news to a lot of Gab users:

If you don’t like Gab, don’t be on Gab. And certainly, the state of Texas shouldn’t be policing Gab:

“Freedom isn’t hot dogs and fireworks”:

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter added, “Boy, Greg Abbott is sure screwing up, huh?”:

And he dropped the dreaded comparison to Jeb Bush:

GOP, do better. Please:

It was really a bad take:

