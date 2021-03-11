https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/jesse-kelly-and-kurt-schlichter-call-out-gov-greg-abbott-on-free-speech/

Welp.

Jesse Kelly torched Gov. Greg Abbott after the Texas Republican called Twitter-competitor Gab an “anti-Semitic platform.”

“I don’t even have Gab,” Kelly replied. “But this is remarkably tone deaf to what’s happening out there”:

GOP, Get out of your bubble. Your bubble is killing you. If you think the future is blasting ANY alternative platform, you’re deep in a bubble. I don’t even have Gab. But this is remarkably tone deaf to what’s happening out there. https://t.co/dnVoqEMK33 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2021

This is going to be news to a lot of Gab users:

WTF… How is Gab an anti-semitic platform? I’m on there and had lunch with my jewish friends who also happen to be Texans and have Gab accounts… are we all anti-semitic and somehow don’t know it? https://t.co/bN6B1m9CeL — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 11, 2021

If you don’t like Gab, don’t be on Gab. And certainly, the state of Texas shouldn’t be policing Gab:

“Free speech isn’t hate speech!” What?? That’s exactly what it is. It’s anything. That’s what makes it free. Let everyone speak. Let the people see and decide for themselves. I want the worst people to have a voice. Show me my enemy. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2021

“Freedom isn’t hot dogs and fireworks”:

Let the people speak. Let all of them speak. America baby. Freedoms isn’t hot dogs and fireworks. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2021

Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter added, “Boy, Greg Abbott is sure screwing up, huh?”:

Boy, Greg Abbott is sure screwing up, huh?@JesseKellyDC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 11, 2021

Lost his mind. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2021

And he dropped the dreaded comparison to Jeb Bush:

He has disqualified himself as a potential presidential candidate for a number of reasons, but the fact that he is not conservative woke is sufficient. If @GregAbbott_TX continues to fail, I will direct that his name be followed by an ! as if he was Jeb!.@JesseKellyDC https://t.co/etqxPmBApg — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 11, 2021

GOP, do better. Please:

I talked about this the other day on @SiriusXMPatriot… Republicans just take whatever the left’s BS talking points are, do no research and follow their lead. This isn’t leadership, this is why we lose. https://t.co/bN6B1m9CeL — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 11, 2021

It was really a bad take:

So when will conservatives realize that these laws that they are expecting to “protect free speech” will only be used against free speech? Abbott all but admits that they will kick Gab out of Texas (don’t ask how, it’s unconstitutional) https://t.co/rKqICHPfCN — Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) March 11, 2021

