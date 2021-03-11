https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/joe-biden-signs-1-9-trillion-covid-relief-bill-law-babysitter-kamala-looks-oval-office/

Joe Biden on Thursday signed the pork-filled Covid relief bill into law as his babysitter Kamala looked on in the Oval Office.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said that stimulus checks should start hitting people’s bank accounts this weekend.

.@POTUS signs the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law with @VP looking on in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/QmPRt25C8j — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) March 11, 2021

Kamala Harris is always buzzing around Joe Biden.

Harris hovers around Joe Biden and takes phone calls with foreign leaders on behalf of feeble Joe.

Joe Biden signaled he would be a one-term president and previously referred to himself as the “transition candidate.”

Not one single Republican in the Senate or the House voted for the pork-filled bill that is really a power grab for the Democrats, teachers unions, minority interests and will funnel tens of thousands of dollars to federal workers.

Democrat Senators went around Republicans by passing the bill through budget reconciliation, a process that requires only a simple majority vote.

Despite zero bipartisan support for the massive bill, the media praised Joe Biden for his negotiation skills and hard work getting the bill through both Democrat-controlled chambers.

