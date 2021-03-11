https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/11/john-davidson-big-tech-censorship-undermines-our-democracy/

Federalist Political Editor John Davidson railed against corporate Big Tech censorship on Fox Business Thursday as Silicon Valley elites escalate their aggressive moderation of online content.

“We individually need to push back hard,” Davidson said, and “not just conservatives.”

“This is a fundamental American issue. It’s about governing ourselves, it’s about free speech, it’s about the exchange of ideas and the open public square.”

While the recent censorship of Dr. Seuss books began with the Seuss family as a way of self-suppression, Davidson argued that the problem is what happens when you start catering to exhaustively woke liberals.

“They don’t think that you can see certain things on their platforms without being led astray and buying into conspiracy theories,” Davidson said. “Twitter won’t let you see certain things, Facebook won’t let you see a whole host of things… Google and Amazon don’t want to sell you certain products because they think you’ll have the wrong idea if you get exposed to certain books or films or ideas. This is happening all across Big Tech and all across corporate America.”

