https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/542691-john-dean-only-a-matter-of-how-many-days-until-trump-is-indicted

John Dean, the former White House counsel to President Nixon, on Thursday, predicted that former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Memo: How the COVID year upended politics Biden seeks his moment with pandemic address A year with the coronavirus: How we got here MORE would soon be indicted after reports have come out that his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenCohen sits for seventh interview in Trump investigation The Memo: Trump faces deepening legal troubles Trump lashes out after Supreme Court decision on his financial records MORE has met with the Manhattan district attorney’s office for a number of interviews.

“From personal experience, as a key witness, I assure you that you do not visit a prosecutor’s office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge. It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co,” Dean wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Cohen had met with the Manhattan DA’s office for a seventh time as part of a criminal investigation into Trump’s finances. Cohen is expected to participate in an eighth meeting in the near future.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance (D) is pursuing a wide-ranging investigation into Trump’s family business and finances.

The probe is looking into several aspects of Trump’s finances and businesses. On Tuesday it was reported that the Manhattan DA’s office was intensifying its probe into Trump, paying particular attention to his Seven Springs estate in New York. Previous reports have indicated that Vance is looking to find out if the value of the property was inflated in order to reap greater benefits from financial institutions.

The district attorney’s office obtained Trump’s tax returns from his accounting firm, Mazars USA, just last month, after a lengthy legal dispute over access to the documents. The development came after the Supreme Court rebuffed a last-ditch effort by Trump’s attorneys to shield the documents from the investigation.

Dean served as a key witness in the 1973 Senate trials regarding the Watergate scandal and detailed during his testimony how White House officials, including Nixon, obstructed justice in order to cover up the break-in at the Watergate headquarters.

Dean was later convicted of obstruction of justice and served four months in prison after which he published two books about his role in the Watergate scandal.

