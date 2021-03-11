https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/just-shocking-joe-biden-delivers-speak-anniversary-covid-lockdowns-7141-tune-white-house-youtube-page-first-address/

Joe Biden delivered his very first address as US President on the anniversary of the COVID lockdowns.

Only 7,141 people tuned in to the White House YouTube page for this highly staged event.

Biden lied about President Trump doing nothing to address this threat.

Biden then lied about Asian Americans being harassed during the China virus pandemic.

He forgot to mention the illegal aliens with COVID he is busing across the country.

Joe cares.

