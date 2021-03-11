https://thelibertyloft.com/kamala-harris-no-longer-believes-all-women-ignoring-them-in-recent-comments/

Charlotte, NC — At one time, Vice President Kamala Harris was a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement and the desire to address sexual assault and harassment that many women have experienced. I think almost everyone would agree, sexual assault is disgusting and has no place in our society. Except, it seems the Left wants to continue to look the other way as continued sexual assault and misconduct allegations run wild in New York.

Kamala Harris is certainly not exempt from this either. In 2018, without evidence, she said she believed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser. She was happy that Christine Blasey Ford was willing to come before the Senate to testify about her experience with Brett Kavanaugh and that it made her story convincing. Again, convincing without evidence. She went on to call for an FBI investigation into the claims.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris also said she believed the women that accused then-candidate Joe Biden of inappropriate touching. The women said they felt uncomfortable and that was enough to convince Kamala Harris, the hardened prosecutor that she claims to be, that they were telling the truth. She said it was up to Joe Biden to decide if he could run for president given the allegations that were against him. Biden denied and made himself available to discuss the allegations, in which no one stepped up and the story died off.

The story with Andrew Cuomo is completely different on multiple fronts for these radical Democrats, however. This is not about stories and accusations or about openness to discuss the issues. It’s all about sweeping things under the rug and ignoring it.

Unlike the Kavanaugh situation, there is evidence in the Cuomo case. Flight logs have been produced showing he traveled with one accuser when she made the accusations. Remember, Ford could never prove that Kavanaugh was at the party she claimed he was at. Others have produced photos and this is more than just one accuser with a story that seems legitimate.

The only person the Democrats could find in the Kavanaugh case was Ford. The rest had no merit. In the case of Cuomo, it’s almost like each week brings about another woman that is willing to attach her name to allegations against the Governor. Not just in a simple statement, but in outlining the entire situation and how he either had engaged in sexual misconduct. Now, one has even claimed that he groped her while in the Executive Mansion just last year. Her name is not mentioned, but she felt strongly enough about it she reported it and agreed to have her information forwarded to the state attorney general’s office for investigation.

In the case of Joe Biden, Biden directly addressed the accusations. He did not run from them and spoke out saying he wanted to talk to anyone who felt that way to understand why they felt the way they did. No one took Biden up on the offer. We have all seen the photos of Biden and his touching of women in ways like Andrew Cuomo, but it doesn’t seem the women wanted to go any further with their claims and pursue it. It leads you to believe that perhaps there was a narrative being pushed about the story.

In the Cuomo case, it is different. The women aren’t backing down and Cuomo has been hesitant to speak out about the case other than issuing short denials. He said the claims are gut-wrenching, but that he denies doing the things he is claimed to have done. Except the pointed accusations are mounting, the evidence is present, and the calls for his resignation are growing louder by the day.

But not from Vice President Kamala Harris. She has never been one to remain silent on situations, but she is certainly remaining silent now. She was recently asked by a reporter at a press conference if she had a comment, which she completely ignored and walked away.

Rather than addressing the claims, the White House chooses to speak for both Biden and Harris through resident circle-back girl Jen Psaki. Psaki said that Harris refuses to condemn Cuomo until the investigation happened. That certainly wasn’t the case in 2018 with Kavanaugh or just last year with Joe Biden. She was more than interested in condemning the men in both of these situations.

The mainstream media celebrates Harris for breaking through a glass ceiling on behalf of women and celebrates her as a role model for men and women everywhere. That is unless you are a woman that is suffering due to sexual misconduct and harassment. No more does Kamala Harris believe all women and support them in calling out sexual misconduct and harassment. Instead, she is enjoying her elitist lifestyle and ignoring them.

Her stance continues to highlight the double standard of the Democrats when it comes to their own party. They will only take a stand when they have a means to political gain. Harris stood against Kavanaugh because he was nominated by a conservative and stood against Biden because he was Presidential competition. Now, when she has an opportunity to take a stand for victims of the New York Governor’s disgusting misconduct, she chooses to remain silent because it does not benefit her. So much for caring about Americans, huh?

