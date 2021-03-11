https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/kanye-west-offers-rye-new-york-millions-drop-r-name-effectively-creating-city-ye/

Kanye West offered the City of Rye, New York this week millions of dollars to drop the “r” in their name, effectively creating “Ye” city.

In 2018 Kanye West announced he wanted to be called “Ye” from now on.

Rye, New York was founded in 1660 and was the home of John Jay, a founding father.

Talk of the Sound reported:

RYE, NY — In what sounds like a report from a satirical website The Onion or an early April’s Fool’s gag, a local media outlet is reporting that Hip Hop Mogul and International Superstar Kanye West has filed paperwork for the Westchester City of “Rye” to be renamed “Ye”. The plan is for West to purchase several properties, one as his home, another as a “music studio/creative think-tank,” and a third, a former Mrs. Green’s health food store on the Boston Post Road into a church. TRENDING: Retired 30-Yr Navy Chaplain Volunteered To Speak With FBI About Protest At Capitol On Jan 6th… What Happened Next Is Terrifying [VIDEO] West is said to be particularly interested in holding his new-age-ish Sunday Services to the renamed “Ye”. Bruce Farnsworth & Rachel Steele, writing in the Rye Record, are reporting that Kanye West, in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, has been busy property-hunting in Rye, New York with plans that would remake Rye which was founded in 1660 and was the home to John Jay, a founding father, aviator Amelia Earhart, former First Lady Barbara Bush and is the home today of fashion designer Marc Jacobs and TV personality Megyn Kelly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

