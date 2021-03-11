https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/11/katie-pavlich-calls-it-absolutely-astonishing-that-president-biden-takes-credit-for-the-covid-19-vaccine/

If you’re watching President Biden Thursday night speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ll probably note that 1) he’s taking a lot of cues from Operation Warp Speed and 2) making sure he doesn’t mention Operation Warp Speed. We’d heard before the speech went live that Biden was going to direct all states to open up vaccinations to all adults by May 1, which, much like his 100-day goal of immunizing 100 million Americans, is hardly ambitious.

So far Biden has dominated the expectations game, setting relatively achievable COVID targets and then smashing through them — and so it’s likely both of these things happen before the projected dates. Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone. https://t.co/mRoM38fG7A — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) March 11, 2021

Joe Biden is once again announcing something that is already happening. https://t.co/GAuCTBQwh9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2021

The amount of journalists who are either genuinely acting surprised and excited or completely faking it, is um, telling. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2021

Utah already announced April 1st. — Buzz Meets Brutus (@buzzmeetsbrutus) March 12, 2021

Biden begins his speech by attacking the Trump administration with lies: “A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness.” pic.twitter.com/j6e1NeWdnO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021

More loneliness? How about opening the schools like you said you were going to do … that would alleviate some loneliness and even save lives.

And he just walked off while ignoring a question from a reporter … why were reporters even there?

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich and American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen are the ones to follow if you’re watching Biden:

Wow, after a year of massive screw ups and decisions by government health “experts,” Biden wants Americans to place their faith in government to “protect them.” No thanks. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2021

Biden taking credit for the vaccine is just absolutely astonishing, but not surprising. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2021

May 1 is a very unambitious goal for general availability. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

Florida and Georgia are saying general vax availability by April, so Biden is promising it by May. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

This guy supported the lockdowns that caused all these harms. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

WOW. Biden is actually touting the 100 million vaccine number as an ambitious goal, despite the Trump administration being on that number when he took office. Dishonest. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2021

Literally nobody who had any knowledge said 100M doses in 100 days was even remotely ambitious. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

“We will issue guidance on what you can and cannot do when fully vaccinated” -Joe Biden Biden isn’t a moderate, he’s a big government tyrant. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2021

Biden making sure he dumps in some fear “This could get worse again” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2021

And then Biden says we need to “listen to Dr. Fauci” who said this week that he’s going off of his “gut” on whether vaccinated people can travel. Please. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 12, 2021

Hahahhaha “listen to the great Fauci” is some funny stuff — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

Oh, good, he’s threatening restrictions even though they never worked. Super. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

Nothing like calling for togetherness the same day you exploited a dwindling epidemic to jam $1.9 trillion in corrupt spending. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 12, 2021

Before closing on #hope and #unity, Biden levels an implicit attack on conservative media and then threatens Americans who want to have their lives back: “If we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track.” pic.twitter.com/PLnQDIWJak — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 12, 2021

Apart from the humor of the chyron, it shows the corrupt media are absolutely lying when they claim that Biden’s dark speeches, full of threats about mandates and lockdowns, are received as unifying or uplifting. Yes, for Dems they might be. But not at all for rest of the country https://t.co/uCfo9NEqMQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 12, 2021

I can’t wait to find out what the government allows people to do until they get vaccinated. — Gary (@GarySchlager) March 12, 2021

What we can and cannot do if we get vaccinated? 🤔 — Rebecca Watson (@Rebecca07195220) March 12, 2021

Did he just threaten us with more lockdowns? — Jeffrey Grill (@jeffogrill) March 12, 2021

Plagiarism is his specialty — Neanderthal Jake Dakota (@jakedakota11) March 12, 2021

It is literally EVERYTHING Trump said he would do. Just cribbing Trump fully. — Johnboy (@theJB1987) March 12, 2021

Well he said that the vaccine wasn’t available when he took office so that may be part of it. — Cousin Randy 🗿🗿🗿🔥)'(👌🗿🗿🗿 (@RandallTalmage) March 12, 2021

He did say that, now that you mention it.

Biden telling me how to celebrate on 4th of July is a joke. — JLaliberte (@JCLaliberte) March 12, 2021

Hey everyone. If you want your Independence Day back, then be sure you submit to your government overlords. Holy hell, this administration is trash. #BidenSpeech — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 12, 2021

Hey @JoeBiden I will spend this July 4th however and with whomever I want to. — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) March 12, 2021

These are the same people that were saying they’d refuse to take the vaccine when Trump was still in office! — Elle M. (@emorsan8) March 12, 2021

While he hid in the basement for a year — Michel Bockus (@mikeb37) March 12, 2021

This guy is a like when you hit a deer in your Toyota Prius #Totaled — Mike Woodall (@woodall1221) March 12, 2021

He has to hurry up and open the country before it opens up without him — Jerry Charles (@jace333) March 12, 2021

He should give credit where credit is due, but his handlers won’t let him. — Irish Zombie 1 (@Drew0925Drew) March 12, 2021

This is by far the most depressing presidential address I have ever seen. And that nonsense about always reading the death count from his card was an embarrassing attempt to redeem himself. — Chris (@McLoughlinCW) March 12, 2021

Nothing new here as this cognitively impaired elderly man did a great job of reading things we all have already known for months. Master of the obvious and still needs to refer to an index card in his pocket playing it off as his schedule. Reminds me of cdcs latest press release — randy prokes (@drpjax) March 12, 2021

Putting your faith in government is literally the antithesis of America. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) March 12, 2021

Good point.

.@JoeBiden trashes Trump, blaming him for coronavirus deaths, then calls for national Unity™. Remember that Democrats were busy impeaching Trump (with Biden’s support) when the pandemic began. When they start treating Trump and his voters with respect, maybe there can be Unity™ https://t.co/EfIO8rSf4w — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 12, 2021

Biden gave his 1st primetime address as POTUS & slated it for the 1-year anniversary of WHO belatedly declaring COVID-19 a pandemic after weeks parroting China’s lies amid a cover-up. Tough words for the Trump Admin, but not a word on CCP’s ongoing duplicity nor WHO’s complicity. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2021

Biden just addressed the nation for the first time and all he talked about was how successful President Trump’s vaccine program has been. Total Loser — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) March 12, 2021

