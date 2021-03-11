https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/keith-olbermann-calls-on-twitter-to-ban-tucker-carlson-and-sean-davis-over-taylor-lorenz-comments/

Keith Olbermann is calling on Twitter to ban Tucker Carlson and The Federalist’s Sean Davis over their recent comments on the NYT’s Taylor Lorenz.

“They are perpetrating stochastic Terrorism,” the former anti-Trump YouTuber claimed which is defined as “the public demonization of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted”:

Olbermann was responding to this clip that alleged the pair had put Taylor Lorenz in danger:

And thank you for proving Carlson’s point:

Also, please note that neither Carlson or Davis posted the video. Their comments are being amplified by the Media Matter staffer who clipped it and now Olbermann and other blue-checks who are sharing it:

And can anyone please explain these new rules on when a public figure can or cannot be criticized?

We’ll wait.

