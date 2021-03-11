https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/11/keith-olbermann-calls-on-twitter-to-ban-tucker-carlson-and-sean-davis-over-taylor-lorenz-comments/

Keith Olbermann is calling on Twitter to ban Tucker Carlson and The Federalist’s Sean Davis over their recent comments on the NYT’s Taylor Lorenz.

“They are perpetrating stochastic Terrorism,” the former anti-Trump YouTuber claimed which is defined as “the public demonization of a person or group resulting in the incitement of a violent act, which is statistically probable but whose specifics cannot be predicted”:

It is past time for @twitter to ban @TuckerCarlson and @seanmdav. They are perpetrating stochastic Terrorism on video here – they deserve no access to this platform. https://t.co/5oVhyY1G0w — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 11, 2021

Olbermann was responding to this clip that alleged the pair had put Taylor Lorenz in danger:

This is extremely reckless and defamatory rhetoric. It places Taylor Lorenz in danger tbh. pic.twitter.com/TbTOg2rO4n — Jamie 😷’Grady (@JamieOGrady) March 11, 2021

And thank you for proving Carlson’s point:

If you criticize Taylor Lorenz or any leftist journalist, you’re a terrorist… if you criticize Tucker Carlson, you’re a hero. In this tweet, Olbermann proves the exact point Tucker Carlson was making with his entire segment tonight. https://t.co/v19L2RbyDM — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 11, 2021

Also, please note that neither Carlson or Davis posted the video. Their comments are being amplified by the Media Matter staffer who clipped it and now Olbermann and other blue-checks who are sharing it:

It’s funny how Keith wants two people banned over the posting of a video that neither of them posted. https://t.co/ai9b4Dxk23 — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 11, 2021

And can anyone please explain these new rules on when a public figure can or cannot be criticized?

Does anyone care to explain how the criticism of the disempowered of one of those in power someone places them in danger? If anything, anyone who criticizes Taylor Lorenz is more likely to face cancellation than she is. https://t.co/Xi6bqjcfGN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 11, 2021

We’ll wait.

