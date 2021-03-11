https://www.dailywire.com/news/kennedy-on-stimulus-calling-it-a-coronavirus-bill-is-like-thinking-the-stripper-really-likes-you

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill during a Fox News interview on Thursday morning, saying that calling the bill a “coronavirus bill” was like thinking “the stripper really likes you.”

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Kennedy about the bill, which White House press secretary Jen Psaki bragged this week is the “most progressive bill in American history.”

“President Biden says it’s a coronavirus bill and my response it right, you know, and the stripper really likes you,” Kennedy said. “I said the other day that calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist. It’s just chock full of spending porn. And of course [there are] parts of it I like. I like trying to help people who are unemployed and I like trying to help our small business people, especially our restaurants.”

“But I don’t understand why we have to give bucket loads of money to prisoners. Why do they need help?” he continued. “I don’t understand why we have to give money to people who are in our country illegally. I don’t understand why we have to give money to states whose revenues have gone up. I don’t understand why we have to give $130 billion to schools who refuse to open. I don’t know why we have to pay reparations, this bill has a reparations provision. And if you add up all the coronavirus spending and then all the spending porn, there’s no comparison.”

“And to me, using a coronavirus bill to effectuate spending porn, is like looting after a natural disaster and that’s why I voted against it,” he concluded. “We tried with President Biden, he said, ‘Look, ‘I’ll meet you half way,’ we said, ‘OK.’ Well, and then he just ignored us.”

