A Kentucky college is set to host an event tying former President Trump and those supporting him to “white supremacy” and “terrorism.”

The event is scheduled for Wednesday and is sponsored by Berea College’s “Women’s and Gender Non-Conforming Center. The event will also feature a presentation from Amy Brandzel – author of “Against Citizenship: The Violence of the Normative.”

The presentation offers to cast “Trumpism and white citizenship as forms of white terrorism enacted against the majority of people living within the borders of the U.S. and beyond,” according to the Young American Foundation.

The Kentucky college event is titled, “White Citizenship as Terrorism: Make America Great Again, Again.”

The event poster cites a definition of terrorism as being the use of violence and threats to create a state of fear toward particular communities saying, “This is what ‘Trumpism’ is at its core.”

Berea defended the event in a statement to Fox News, saying the provocative title and subject matter will encourage dialogue on difficult topics.

