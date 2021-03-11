https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/lawsuit-targets-pelosi-milley-phone-call-unhinged-trump/

A government watchdog has sued the Defense Department to obtain information about House Speaker Nancy’s Pelosi’s boast in January that she discussed with the Pentagon chief the possibility of removing constitutional responsibilities from an “unhinged” President Trump.

The Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from Judicial Watch focuses on Pelosi’s actions in response to the Jan. 6 riot. Some of the intruders were photographed and videoed sitting in her office chair and rifling through her desk.

Pelosi said at the time in a statement that she wanted to prevent “an unhinged president from using the nuclear codes.”

“This morning, I spoke to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” she said.

“The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

Her claims stemmed from her belief that Trump “incited insurrection,” a charge she turned into an article of impeachment.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said that if Pelosi’s description of her conversation with Gen. Milley is true, “it sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine the president’s role as commander in chief and the separation of powers.”

“Our new lawsuit aims to uncover truth about the call,” he said.

Pelosi boasted of trying multiple ways to remove Trump.

“As you know, there is growing momentum around the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which would allow the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to remove the president for his incitement of insurrection and the danger he still poses,” she said. “Yesterday, Leader Schumer and I placed a call with Vice President Pence, and we still hope to hear from him as soon as possible with a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people.”

The FOIA lawsuit was filed after the Defense Department declined to respond to a request for the information.

The watchdog explained: “Pelosi acknowledged the call in a January 8 letter to her Democratic colleagues. In the letter, Pelosi purportedly related her discussion with Milley earlier that same day.”

Judicial Watch seeks: “Any and all records regarding, concerning, or related to the telephone call between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and General Mark Milley on or about January 8, 2021. This request includes, but is not limited to, any and all transcripts, recordings, and/or summaries of the call, as well as any other records produced in preparation for, during, and/or pursuant to the call.”

The 25th Amendment was adopted to address the need for continued leadership should a president become disabled.

Using that power based on a House speaker’s opinion that a president is “unhinged” because of his political views, would affect future presidencies, Judicial Watch warned.

