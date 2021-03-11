https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/major-supermarket-labels-products-according-race-business-owners/

(INDEPENDET SENTINEL) – Giant Foods is labeling foods according to Black-owned and Hispanic-owned businesses. We wrote about their intentions last year and they are now rolling it out. They have stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, and are also known as Martin’s Food Markets.

It’s more of the destructive, anti-American, and progressive divisiveness the stems from identity politics.

