https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-man-no-arms-chopping-wood

A Czech man with no arms has gone viral for his ability to chop wood using his chin to wield an axe.

What are the details?

Petr Schneider lost his arms when he was just 12 years old after suffering an electric shock.

Now, he’s gaining notoriety across the globe for being able to quickly and deftly chop wood using nothing but his chin and a little bit of centrifugal force.

Schneider, who hails from Okrouhla, Czech Republic, said that he made the video as a “motivator for friends,” Yahoo! reported.

What else?

According to the Internet Journal of Third World Medicine, surviving such a shock can have devastating effects on the body.

High-tension electrical shocks, the journal notes, can often result in “injuries which can be severe [and] may lead to limb gangrene and subsequent amputation.”

“Electric current may be retained in the bones, causing heat and leading to necrosis and coagulation of small- to medium-sized vessels within the muscles and other tissues, almost completely sparing the skin,” the journal noted. “Blood vessels and muscles of the limb may also be affected leading to limb gangrene which is relatively uncommon. Amputation is usually indicated in these cases.”

The journal pointed to the story of a 12-year-old girl who stepped on a high-tension electrical wire following a heavy rain storm.

“She was electrocuted and fell to the ground, sustaining extensive burns of both upper and lower limbs; and her trunk,” the journal noted. “Subsequently, she became unable to bear weight on both lower limbs. The toes of her right foot and the 1st and 2nd toes of her left foot later became dusky in color and then frankly black.”

The 12-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment and ultimately had all of the toes on her right foot and two toes on her left foot amputated.

In another case, a 48-year-old male electrical worker was electrocuted through his right hand.

“A few days later, the right hand was noticed to have turned black with emission of foul smelling discharge,” the journal noted.

Ultimately, the male was forced to undergo an amputation right below his elbow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

