https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/manhattan-private-school-encourages-students-stop-using-words-like-mom-dad-inclusive/

A private school in Manhattan is now encouraging students to stop using words like “mom” and “dad” to be more inclusive.

This is child abuse.

Grace Church School, in the well-to-do neighborhood of North of Houston Street, issued a 12-page guide to children and staff explaining how to be more inclusive and stop making assumptions about kids’ home lives.

“Families are formed and structured in many ways. At Grace Church School, we use inclusive language that reflects this diversity. It’s important to refrain from making assumptions about who kids live with, who cares for them, whether they sleep in the same place every night, whether they see their parents, etc.,” the guide reads.

TRENDING: Retired 30-Yr Navy Chaplain Volunteered To Speak With FBI About Protest At Capitol On Jan 6th… What Happened Next Is Terrifying [VIDEO]

The New York Post reported:

A Manhattan private school aiming to use more “inclusive language” is encouraging its students to stop using the terms “mom,” “dad” and “parents” because the words make “assumptions” about kids’ home lives. The Grace Church School in Noho — which offers academic courses for junior kindergarten through 12th grade — issued a 12-page guide to students and staff explaining the school’s mission of inclusivity. The detailed guide recommends using the terms “grown-ups,” “folks,” “family” or “guardians” as alternatives to “mom,” “dad” and “parents.” It also suggests using “caregiver” instead of “nanny/babysitter.” The document also states how to use appropriate terms relating to gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity. Instead of asking a person, “What are you? Where are you from?,” the query should be, “What is your cultural/ethnic background? Where are your ancestors/is your family from?,” according to Grace’s guide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

