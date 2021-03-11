https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/60-billion-tax-hike-covid-relief-bill

Congress’ latest COVID relief bill purchases a staggering $1.9 trillion in new debt for our nation. But as our fiscal ship sinks ever deeper in a sea of red, the lefties at MSNBC are crowing that “a lot of people’s lives are going to get better” thanks to this bill.

“What they mean is a lot of the Democrat base is going to get better,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin said on the latest episode of “LevinTV.”

Levin went on to explain why he says the bill is “COVID relief” in name only and the red ink on the U.S. Treasury’s ledger is really just money flying out of your own pocket to bail out the blue states’ abysmal fiscal failures that predate the pandemic.

Watch the video below for more from Mark Levin:

