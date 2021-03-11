https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/11/meghan-markle-is-no-peoples-princess-like-diana/

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly rated Oprah interview Sunday, the couple bitterly accused the British royal family of repulsive racism and avid jealousy. The couple slandered everyone, from accusing the royals of making comments about the skin tone of their son Archie, to claiming Duchess Kate made Markle cry before her wedding.

Throughout the interview, Harry made comparisons between his wife Meghan and his mother, the late Princess Diana, widely known as “the people’s princess.” Harry told Oprah things “really changed” for the couple after their 2018 Australia tour. “It was the first time that the family got to see how incredible [Meghan] is at the job,” Harry said.

Oprah then referenced scenes from the hit Netflix series “The Crown” during Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tour through Australia in 1988. Prince Charles is seen becoming increasingly jealous of his glamorous and beloved wife who is fawned over by the people and the media.

Oprah asked Harry whether their tour of Australia “brought back memories” of his parents’ trip, saying: “Your father and your mother went there, and your mother was bedazzling. So, are you saying there were hints of jealousy [from the rest of the royal family]?”

“I just wish that we would all learn from the past,” Harry told Oprah, insinuating his family was in fact jealous of Meghan. “To see how effortless it was for Meghan to come into the family so quickly in Australia and across New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, and just be able to connect with people…”

Of course, the media ate this up, and it’s obvious to those who follow royal family news closely that these were calculated and premeditated comments from Harry that have done exactly what he wanted — entice major media outlets like Vogue,Insider and USA Today to run clip bait-y headlines comparing Meghan to the legendary princess.

There’s just one problem. Diana was loved by the people. Meghan is only loved by leftist elites in Hollywood and the corporate media.

A Royal Copy-Cat

Meghan has been accused of desperately trying to emulate Diana, presumably in hopes of garnering sympathy and popularity from those who still love and miss the late princess.

Even though Diana is known for masterfully navigating the press to her advantage, in the end, the media became the source of her tragic demise. It isn’t hard to imagine that in Meghan’s pursuit to be the next Diana, she would try to paint herself as a second victim of the media.

However, Meghan’s victim narrative is ultimately unconvincing since the media initially doted on her. Even now, after all her reproachable behavior, the leftist corporate media is not only defending her and flattering her, but also shaming anyone, notably Piers Morgan, who doesn’t do the same.

Meghan’s sit-down interview with Oprah had eerie similarities to Diana’s Panorama tell-all, where Diana confided, “there were three of us in this marriage,” in reference to her husband Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. For her interview, Meghan wore a black dress with a plunging v-neck, just like Diana.

Has anyone noticed how Me-Me Meghan is copying Diana’s bombshell interview outfit & makeup with Martin Bashir?! B&W outfit, dark eye make-up, no lipstick. What an actress! Harry & Meghan are shameful! Long live William! pic.twitter.com/MsgLrwOkHU — Carpe Diem (@SeizeTheDayMD) March 1, 2021

I wonder how many times she watched Diana’s interview to get the biting lip, the sorrowful eyes just right. At least Diana was sincere in her distress, Megs is not, it is just an act with Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/jX3kJedCWY — Karen Cox Callahan – Team Cambridge (@K_L_Cox) October 20, 2019

Making familiar fashion choices to Diana is a running habit of Meghan’s.

Maybe Meghan Markle should have spent her time researching Royal traditions instead of trying to be Princess Diana reincarnated. pic.twitter.com/HuSJeeOAit — Notta Sheep (@NottaSheep) March 9, 2021

The Privileged Princess

While having her entire life paid for by British taxpayers, Meghan routinely refused to be in the public eye. She and Harry demanded all the upsides of being royalty with none of the responsibilities.

The couple’s demand to have the best of both worlds culminated with the January 2020 “Megxit,” when Harry and Meghan announced via Instagram they planned to “step back” as senior royals. Inventing their own definition of royal duty, the two said they would “carve out a progressive new role” for themselves by splitting their time between the United Kingdom and the United States.

This was famously all done without approval from the queen, who was blindsided by the statement. The 94-year-old monarch has ruled Britain with grace and an unwavering respect for tradition and duty since 1952. Unfortunately, Meghan is constantly making the queen’s life more difficult with the snubbing, infighting, and bad press.

The couple spent millions of taxpayer dollars to fund their lifestyle as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (their wedding alone cost $42.1 million). While they were forced to pay back their Frogmore Cottage renovations, Meghan has cost the British people a fortune in security, wardrobe, travel, and more.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan came off as very out of touch when the two complained about being cut off from their royal taxpayer-funded income and security detail, claiming they were forced to sign their lucrative Netflix and Spotify deals so they could make a living.

A True People’s Princess

Diana was a different breed of royal. She was incredibly popular and loved by the people and the press. “Dianamania” referred to just how obsessed everyone was with the young and fashionable populist princess.

Instead of breaking protocol to distance herself from the people, she did everything to be close to them. She removed her gloves to shake hands and embrace the people — not just children, but those in hospitals and shelters.

Diana didn’t constantly complain in the out-of-touch way Meghan does. The torturous heartbreak Diana suffered from her cheating husband only became known to the public more than a decade into her and Charles’ marriage. Diana put on a happy and smiling face for the adoring public.

Unlike Meghan, Diana was aware of her blessings and recognized there were many people less fortunate than her. “I’ve got two very healthy strong boys, and it’s not always the case with the families I’m meeting … and I realize how incredibly lucky I am,” she said in an interview.

Alienating Political Activist Vs. Humanitarian Advocate

From the get-go, Meghan and Harry did not follow the royal “stay out of politics” rule, alienating conservative citizens of the Commonwealth. The couple are outspoken climate activists and have even pledged not to have more than two kids out of fears of global sustainability (perhaps another slight at their in-laws, William and Kate, who already have three children). Their climate crisis warnings fell on deaf ears as the public quickly pointed out how hypocritical it was for the couple to preach about carbon emissions while they paraded around the world in private jets.

Meghan was also the only royal who did not meet with former President Donald Trump during his 2019 visit to the United Kingdom. While some claim it was because Meghan was still on maternity leave, others were quick to point out her absence was likely a conscious decision given her outspoken dislike for Trump before she became royal. In 2016, the then-actress called Trump “misogynistic” and said she would move to Canada if he was elected.

The extent of politics for Diana was when she hugged a seven-year-old child with AIDs during a trip to America. The embrace was humanizing and compassionate at a time there was widespread fear and misunderstanding surrounding the disease. “I am not a political figure,” Diana said in a BBC interview, “The fact is I am a humanitarian figure and always will be.”

Meghan was immediately called out by the people for her climate hypocrisy and her disrespectful behavior toward the queen. The only people who really like Meghan are her left-wing pals in Hollywood and the corporate media, who came running to her defense after the Oprah interview.

Even after she no longer held the title of princess, Diana was beloved by the people. Her sudden death inspired unprecedented mourning in the UK and the entire world. Her televised funeral was watched by more than 2.3 billion people and the public left flowers, candles, cards, and personal messages outside Kensington Palace for months after her passing.

There is a difference between being loved by the people, as Diana was, and being loved by woke celebrities and elites. Meghan walked away from the entire Commonwealth, smeared a 1,200-year-old monarchical institution, helped turn her husband against his own family, and has now ruthlessly slandered her in-laws in front of the world during her completely self-serving Oprah interview. She was never the people’s princess, no matter how hard she and Harry try.







