In her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said that when she married Prince Harry, she had to hand over her passport and car keys to palace authorities.

“When I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver’s license, my keys,” she said. Markle said she didn’t get them back until she stepped down from royal duty and moved to California.

But new reports say Markle was a world traveler throughout the time she dated Harry and after she joined the royal family, taking at least 13 trips.

“[T]he Duchess visited 13 countries as a tourist from when she started dating Prince Harry to September 2019 – when the couple jetted off to Italy for fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s lavish wedding,” The Daily Mail reported. “Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family the following January.”

Meanwhile, The Sun cited sources as saying Markle must have presented her passport to officials in her 12 of those countries.

Markle and Harry took their first trip together just six weeks after they began dating in 2016, when he took her to Botswana for a safari. They went back for a three-week tour a year later to celebrate their anniversary, also visiting Zambia.

In 2017, the couple took a trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights and go whale watching. They also went to Jamaica that year to attend the wedding of one of Harry’s friends.

In 2018, Markle traveled to Toronto to visit a friend, then jetted off to Lake Como to visit actor George Clooney and his wife Amal. That same year she went to Amsterdam to attend the launch party of the Soho House. The couple also took their two-week honeymoon in Seychelles.

In 2019, she and Harry also borrowed singer Elton John’s private jet to fly to the elite seaside city of Nice, France. The royal couple also flew to Rome to attend fashion designer Misha Nonoo’s wedding “at a 17th­ century villa with A-list stars,” said the Sun. That same year, the couple celebrated Meghan’s 38th birthday at the exclusive Vista Alegre villa complex in Ibiza.

“The family travelled with their chef and security was increased during their presence in the resort, dubbed a ‘billionaire’s playground.’ One of the most exclusive villas there costs up to £120,000 a week,” the Sun reported.

And that same year, Meghan also visited New York for a baby shower before the birth of their son, Archie. “Alongside several holidays, the couple also took trips to Morocco, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand as part of three Royal Tours,” said the Mail.

“Of course the royal family would want to keep Meghan’s passport safe,” royal author Margaret Holder told the Sun. “But it’s unthinkable she didn’t carry it for personal and private trips such as her New York baby shower, traveling to see friends in Canada, partying in Amsterdam, and going to Lake Como with George Clooney.”

