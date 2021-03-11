https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-suits-co-star-backtracks-after-calling-oprah-interview-insignificant-says-monarchy-is-racist

Actor Wendell Pierce walked back critical comments of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday, instead voicing support for Markle and calling the British monarchy “racist.”

Pierce, who played Markle’s father on the television show “Suits,” sat for an interview on LBC London on Tuesday where he criticized Harry and Markle’s Sunday interview, calling it “insignificant” next to the impact of the COVID-19 illness.

“Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from COVID. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK,” Pierce said. “[We’re] still in the midst of something that we haven’t seen in a century.”

“So the interview, for me the first thing that come to my mind, was actually something that was very English written by the bard Shakespeare: ‘Full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,’” he continued. “It is quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace … gossip. In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant.”

After the interview, Pierce walked back his comments, saying he had not seen Markle’s interview or had known about her claims of having suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with the couple’s first son Archie. Pierce claimed the U.K. press “manipulated” his words around the interview to make it seem as if he was criticizing Markle.

“I just discovered my words are being used as an attack. Well done British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history,” Pierce tweeted. “I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that.”

“In no way am I insensitive to suicide. Unfortunately my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide. I never was interviewed by the Daily Mail and their story manipulated my words in a radio interview. As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best,” he added.

Harry and Markle catapulted the royal family into an international scandal with their interview with Winfrey. The couple claimed that Markle was a victim of racism at the hands of an unnamed member of the royal family. They later clarified that that member was not the queen nor Prince Philip. The couple also claimed that the monarchy declined to defend Markle when she was criticized in the press, or get her treatment when she claimed to be having suicidal thoughts.

Buckingham Palace responded to the allegations in a statement on Tuesday.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

