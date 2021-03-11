https://thelibertyloft.com/mexico-begs-biden-to-return-to-trump-immigration-policy/

Charlotte, NC — In just under 2 months, President Joe Biden has overturned nearly all the good things going in our country involving immigration. Before he took office, there was a clear pathway to legal citizenship, stronger protections at the border, and clear rules that were being enforced. Now, he has pretty much thrown out the welcome mat for any illegal that is willing to come across the US border.

It is one thing that US citizens see these events taking place because we all knew it would happen. We knew that Biden and his radical agenda would mean that there would be no focus on blocking immigration. We knew his attention would turn toward amnesty and giving away citizenship to anyone who violated US laws and arrived here without going through the legal process. But another group has figured out Joe Biden is a joke.

Mexican drug cartels and gangs are taking advantage of Joe Biden’s relaxed immigration laws, according to Mexico authorities. As caravans of people are desiring to come to the US to take advantage of the joke President, they are capitalizing on their ability to help these people get across the border without detection. Reuters recently reported on how they are even issuing wristbands to help keep track of the people they are smuggling.

This is not just a simple cat and mouse game. We are talking big dollars that are being used to fund drug activities and violence that is affecting both the US and Mexico. We are not talking about some illegal parts or pieces to an item, we are talking about human lives. Those same human lives that Joe Biden and the Left claim are important until they do not want to consider all the harm that their policies are doing.

The New York Post reports that Mexico has asked President Joe Biden to provide developmental assistance to countries in Central America to allow them to improve their countries to help curb the flow of migrants. That’s an interesting concept seeing as that is the same policy that former President Donald Trump had put into place during his administration to help curb the flow of migrants.

In 2019, Trump was under a lot of scrutiny for how he cut off money to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. He cut off the assistance that the United States was providing to them until they started to address the ridiculous amounts of illegal immigrants that were migrating through Mexico and attempting to cross the US border illegally. After reaching agreements on helping curb immigration, the Trump administration restored the funding.

Once Biden took office, he eliminated the Trump administration’s policies on immigration, allowing the flow of illegal immigrants to reopen into the United States. Almost as soon as he won reelection, migrants started forming caravans to start toward the US border. He reopened those “cages” that the Left were “upset” about because the crisis at the border became so large they could not handle the volumes. Biden has made multiple bad decisions involving immigration and it is costing our country dearly.

But Mexico is also feeling the pain. Now, drug cartels and gangs are receiving money because they will take on the illegal activity to smuggle someone across the border. They are making big money, which gives them even more power and will increase the violence across Mexico, but as well here at home. We are well aware of the influence of Mexican gangs and drug cartels in our country, which will only become worse thanks to Joe Biden and his immigration policies.

Mexico realizes that the decisions of Joe Biden were bad, but Joe Biden and his handlers have yet to realize these decisions were bad. Or perhaps they simply do not care. As is typical, they are not concerned with the well-being and safety of United States citizens. They are more concerned with staying in office. They are more interested in the “woke” agenda and continuing their Marxist push of division across the country.

Joe Biden has proven that Donald Trump was right in multiple situations since taking office. His team has proven the coronavirus vaccine plan by Trump was right. The Biden administration admits that Trump’s plan to reopen schools was right. Now, even Mexico admits that Trump’s immigration policies were right. The problem is that too many Americans are sheep, not paying attention to what is going on right in front of them.

