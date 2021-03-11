https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/military-leaders-slam-foxs-tucker-carlson-over-women-military-remarks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Top U.S. military official are criticizing recent comments by Fox News Channel opinion show host Tucker Carlson about the Pentagon’s policy changes for female personnel, calling the commentary “revulsive” and “divisive.”

Carlson made the comments earlier this week, after President Biden promoted two female generals to top military commands.

“So we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits,” said Carlson, according to The Hill. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it has assembled the world’s largest navy, our military needs to become as Joe Biden says more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore.”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Thursday in response that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was “revulsed” by Carlson’s comments and that the U.S. will not take the personal advice on the Chinese military from a “talk show host.”

Other military leaders seemed to take Carlson’s comments as an insult to women in the U.S. armed forces.

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston said women in the U.S. military will ensure the country “dominates any future battlefield.”

“Tucker Carlson’s words are divisive, don’t reflect our values,” Grinston tweeted. “We have the MOST professional, educated, agile, and strongest NCO Corps in the world.”

Army Gen. Paul E. Funk, commanding officer of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, tweeted that women in the U.S. military are “beacons of freedom and they prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication.”

