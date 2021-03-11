https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/minneapolis-pay-27-million-settle-george-floyds-family-lawsuit-over-death?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The city of Minneapolis on Friday reached a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd over his death while in police custody, as jury selection for a related trial entered its fourth day.

Floyd’s family filed a 40-page civil action suit against the city last July, claiming a wrongful death in what they described as “unjustified, excessive, and illegal, and deadly use of force.” Floyd died after being arrested May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police.

Part of the settlement includes a $500,000 contribution from Floyd’s family to the community area now known as “George Floyd Square,” where Floyd died, according to NBC.

“The city needs to exhibit responsible leadership in the face of the horrific tragedy that really was a watershed moment for America,” said Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Floyd’s family.

The news of the settlement comes after a Minnesota judge ruled on Thursday to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin. Jury selection in Chauvin’s trial started Tuesday. Opening argument are set to begin March 29.

