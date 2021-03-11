https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/mississippi-bans-transgender-athletes-competing-girls-womens-sports-teams/

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) on Thursday signed a bill that bans transgender athletes from competing in girls or women’s sports.

Mississippi is the first state to ban biological males from dominating women’s sports however 20 other states are proposing similar restrictions on transgender athletes.

“But for the fact that President Biden as one of his first initiatives sat down and signed an executive order — which, in my opinion, encourages transgenderism amongst our young people — but for that fact, we wouldn’t be here today,” Reeves said during a ceremony in the Mississippi Capitol.

One of Joe Biden’s first initiatives was to destroy women’s sports.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday confirmed that Joe Biden wants biological males to dominate women’s sports.

“The president’s position on the rights of transgender kids to play sports is clear– he signed an executive order and he believes transgender rights are human rights and wants to see kids have the opportunity to play sports and participate in a range of activities,” Psaki said.

In other words, Joe Biden believes biological males who identify as transgender, are more important than your daughters.

Thankfully states are stepping it up and fighting for women’s rights.

